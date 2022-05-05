Andy Murray Withdraws From Novak Djokovic Clash At Madrid Open 2022; Details Inside

Andy Murray, a former World No. 1, on Thursday, withdrew from Madrid Open's Novak Djokovic clash at the last moment citing illness. Tennis fans were set to witness the duo locking horns for the first time in five years in Round of 16 clash of the Madrid tournament. Meanwhile, Djokovic has been given a walkover.

Madrid Open took to their official Twitter handle to inform of this development and that the day will begin with the match between Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans in place of the old match.

“Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness. We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray! Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court,” read Madrid Open's tweet.

Entering the tournament as a wild card, Murray defeated Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 64 before defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 in the Round of 32. Earlier in February, Murray returned to the ATP top 100 rankings, after his hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 saw him dropping down to no. 809.

Unfortunately, Andy Murray is unable to take to the Manolo Santana Stadium due to illness 😔



We wish you a speedy recovery, @andy_murray! 😘



🏟️ Instead, Andrey Rublev and Daniel Evans will open the day's play on centre court. pic.twitter.com/0QdLyh7qhl — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 5, 2022

The 34-year-old currently ranks 78th in the ATP men’s singles rankings. Following his win in the prior rounds in Madrid he said, “Obviously I have had some doubts and stuff, you know, about my own game at times over this last period. But I do feel like I have started to play some better tennis, and I’m definitely moving better.” He also spoke about his fitness and said, “That’s a really important part of my game. Allows me to concentrate on the strategy a little bit more when I’m out there. I was just really happy all around with how I competed, how I played, how I moved, how my body felt.”

The exact reason behind Murray’s illness is unknown so far, but he seemed confident and determined about his Madrid Open campaign after defeating Shapovalov on Tuesday to set up the match against Djokovic. He returned to the clay court for the first time since the 2020 French Open for the ongoing tournament. Prior to arriving in Madrid, Murray had a 10-8 overall record in all courts in the ongoing season but hadn’t won more than two matches in the last six tournaments. His best result so far in 2022 was reaching the final at Sydney.

(Image: AP)