Anushka Sharma Hails Roger Federer-Nadal's Camaraderie At Laver Cup 2022; 'This Is...'

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer bid adieu to the sport with a memorable match against longtime-competitor Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup 2022. Federer's fans and tennis lovers are pouring emotional messages on social media as they remember the player's legacy, with many also hailing his iconic rivalry with Nadal.

Following their match, both Roger and Nadal were seen shedding tears as they sat next to each other, with glimpses of the emotional moment going viral on the internet. Actor Anushka Sharma also took to her social media handle and lauded the duo's bond, further stating that others should take inspiration from them.

Anushka Sharma hails Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal's camaraderie at Laver Cup 2022

Taking to her Instagram story on Saturday, September 24, the actor shared pictures from the tournament where both tennis legends could be seen getting emotional. In the caption, she wrote, "Greatest example of sports set by these two greats for kids to feel inspired for generations to come! This is called rivalry in sports." Take a look.

Following the match, Roger Federer said it was a 'wonderful day', adding that he was not sad. As per AP, he mentioned, "I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time."

Talking about Federer's retirement, Nadal stated, "When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too. Because all the moments that he has been next or in front of me are important memories of my life."

More on Anushka Sharma's work front

A sports enthusiast herself, Anushka Sharma will be seen in the biopic sports drama Chakda Xpress, which follows the story of former Indian women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami and how she fulfilled her dream to become an international cricketer despite many odds. Helmed by Prosit Roy, the movie is currently in the production phase.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ANUSHKASHARMA/ TWITTER/ @ATPTOUR)