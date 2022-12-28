AO Chief Tiley Confident Novak Djokovic Would Be Welcomed After 2022 Deportation Fiasco

Record nine-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic has arrived in Melbourne Park following his deportation fiasco at the beginning of this year, Tennis Australia confirmed. The Serbian was deported because of his stance against the COVID vaccination.

As for this year with the Australian government having eased their COVID norms now, Djokovic would be permitted to participate in the tournament on this occasion. With it remaining unclear what kind of reception Djokovic would receive, Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley has given his opinion on the same.

'Novak is welcome in Australia': Craig Tiley

While speaking at a news conference shortly after Novak Djokovic arrived in Australia, Craig Tiley said, "Novak is welcome in Australia. I think as we speak he has landed in Adelaide and he’s going to be the player to beat (at the Australian Open) again." Djokovic is undoubtedly going to be the player to beat as he has won the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park a record nine times, including the last three times he competed at the event.

Even though Djokovic has been granted a visa this year, questions still persist about the reception he would receive from the Australian Open fans. Tiley addressed this concern by stating, "I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public. We’re a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis. They love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches. And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that.”

As for Djokovic himself, he is confident of putting up a strong performance at the Australian Open. "Over the years I’ve been really fortunate to start very strong in Australia and I love playing there,” said the Serbian international while speaking in Dubai last week at an exhibition competition.

He then went on to comment about what happened last year by adding, "Hopefully I can have a decent reception there and hopefully that can help me play some good tennis," added Djokovic. The 35-year-old, who has currently won a total of 21 Grand Slams, would have an outstanding opportunity at Melbourne Park to equal longtime rival Rafael Nadal on 22.