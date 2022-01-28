'Are You Stupid?': Medvedev Fumes At Umpire During Aus Open S/F With Tsitsipas; Watch

Before the Australian Open even began, it was embroiled in controversy with 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic being deported. It was then followed by Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov getting frustrated and calling the umpire "corrupt" in his match against another 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. Now, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev was absolutely livid with the umpire in his semifinal match against Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Towards the end of the second set, Medvedev asked the umpire Jaume Campistol to issue a code violation to Tsitsipas for receiving instructions from his coach. He said, "His father can talk every point?! Are you stupid? His father can talk every point?! Oh my god! Oh my god, you are so bad, man! How can you be so bad in the semifinals of the Grand Slam."

The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too!

It has been a riveting Australian Open semifinal match between Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas as they both are giving it their all to win. Medvedev managed to win the first set 77-65 despite going down 4-1 in the tiebreaker. But Tsitsipas rallied back in the second set to win 4-6 and to level the match at a set apiece. The third set is currently ongoing and is tied at 3 games apiece.

Denis Shapovalov got frustrated and called the umpire "corrupt" in his match against another 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal. The match ended with Nadal winning but not before Shapovalov made a huge comeback from two sets down, the scoreline at the end read 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3 in favour of Nadal.

In the match, which was intense with emotions all over the place, the Canadian tennis star felt that Nadal should have gotten a time violation for taking time during his serve. But the umpire present at the Rod Laver Court, Carlos Bernardes, felt otherwise. Shapovalov shouted "You guys are all corrupt!" to the umpire. However, after that both the players worked it out as they talked and then shook hands.

Image: Sony Sports Network/Australian Open