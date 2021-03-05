Argentina Open 2021 Quarter-final Sumit Nagal Vs A Ramos Vinolas Live Stream Info, Preview

After registering his biggest career win against Cristian Garin, Sumit Nagal will now go up against fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 PM IST from Buenos Aires, Argentina. Here are the Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas live streaming details, how to watch Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas live telecast in India, and our Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas prediction.

Also Read Sumit Nagal Makes India Proud, Shocks World No.22 In Argentina Open 2021 Quarter-final

Argentina Open 2021: Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas match preview

Court Guillermo Vilas of the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club will see Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal go up against Spain's A Ramos Vinolas in a quarter-final clash of the Argentina Open 2021. Nagal is on fire at the Argentina Open 2021 as he recorded his first-ever win over a Top 50 player in his previous game, despite having a ranking of 150. The Indian beat world number 22 and second seed Cristian Garin in straight sets.

Watch me play the QF of @ArgentinaOpen tonight at 9.30 PM IST on @EurosportIN in India pic.twitter.com/3iZKnMbd5r — Sumit Nagal (@nagalsumit) March 5, 2021

On the other hand, Ramos Vinolas will come into this match having defeated Dominik Koepfer of Germany in straight sets. The Spaniard has won two ATP titles in his career and has also reached an ATP Masters 1000 final when he lost to Rafael Nadal at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2017. Having achieved a peak ranking of 17 a couple of years ago, Ramos Vinolas is a veteran of the tour and will pose a serious challenge to the Indian youngster.

Also Read Qualifier Nagal Topples 2nd-seed Garin To Reach His 1st Ever ATP Quarterfinal

Argentina Open 2021: Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas live streaming details

The Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas live telecast in India will be available on the EuroSport channel. There is no official live streaming for the event as of now, but fans can access EuroSport live on Airtel XStream. The Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas live scores can be followed on the ATP website.

Also Read Buenos Aires Reopens As Virus Surge Forces Sao Paulo To Shut

Sumit Nagal vs A Ramos Vinolas prediction and head to head

Although this will be the first career meeting between Sumit Nagal and A Ramos Vinolas on the ATP tour, the two have met once previously on the ATP Challengers Tour. Sumit Nagal came out on top in that contest, beating A Ramos Vinolas in two tight sets. However, with Nagal having achieved his biggest ATP career win, we believe that the pressure is likely to be too much heading into this contest. Hence, we expect A Ramos Vinolas to beat Sumit Nagal in three sets.

Also Read Novak Djokovic's Father Insults Roger Federer Publicly, Questions ATP's Awards Process