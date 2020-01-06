Arnya Sabalenka Gets Engaged To 'mystery Boyfriend', Won't Get Married

Belarusian tennis player Arnya Sabalenka shocked fans around the globe by announcing her engagement. While fans expected it to be a budding love story between the 21-year old star and her former coach Dmitry Tursunov, Sabalenka denied the rumours. She kept the identity of her boyfriend a mystery. She further added that she is not looking forward to getting married despite getting engaged.

Main draw @ShenzhenOpenWTA, where Belinda Bencic and Aryna Sabalenka are the top two seeds.



Garbiñe Muguruza lands in Bencic’s quarter. pic.twitter.com/76FiYal1G9 — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 4, 2020

Arnya Sabalenka gets engaged to mystery boyfriend, not Tursunov

Speaking on a Belarusian TV talk show Makaenka 9, Arnya Sabalenka denied all the rumours linking her engagement to former coach Tursunov. Sabalenka did not reveal the identity of her ‘mystery boyfriend’. She also stated that her fiancé is not from her home country Belarus. She added that there would be no wedding as she is against the custom. Aryna Sabalenka and Dmitry Tursunov split in August. While the split did hurt Sabalenka, she believes that the decision will be a step forward for her career. Aryna Sabalenka has always spoken highly of Tursunov and many assumed that the mystery man was Tursunov himself. Sabalenka added that her relationship with her former coach is not that of a pupil-coach. Arnya Sabalenka said that she did not want to say goodbye to Tursunov because of their friendship and the immense amount of trust she has on him.

Arnya Sabalenka beats Margarita Gasparyan to make a dominating start in Shenzhen Open

Arnya Sabalenka started her defence of the Shenzhen Open in some style. She defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-0. The World No.11, who also won titles in Wuhan and Zhuhai last year, needed only 71 minutes to wrap up the contest. She broke Gasparyan five times on centre court to advance to the last 16. Arnya Sabalenka will next face Czech Republic’s Kristyna Pliskova in the Shenzhen Open.

