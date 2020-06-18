Arthur Ashe Memorial In Richmond Vandalized With ‘White Lives Matter’ Sprayed On It In Red

A statue of tennis legend Arthur Ashe was recently vandalized in the Monument Avenue located in Richmond, Virginia. The statue of the African American tennis great had the words ‘White Lives Matter’ spray-painted on it. Photos also showed the base of the monument of Arthur Ashe spray-painted with the initials ‘WLM’. The graffiti was later painted over with ‘BLM’, which stands for 'Black Lives Matter'. The Black Lives Matter movement has gained traction all over the world following the death of George Floyd in the hands of a fair-skinned policeman named Derek Chauvin in Minnesota last month.

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Criticised By Tennis Players For 'hypocrisy' Over US Open 2020 Stance

Arthur Ashe Memorial vandalized, investigation underway: Richmond Police

Richmond Police revealed that they were alerted about the vandalism of the Arthur Ashe memorial around 10:15 AM on Wednesday. The police also revealed that the red paint sprayed on the Arthur Ashe memorial was being cleaned up by the community members itself. The police said that they have information on possible suspects that could have vandalized the Arthur Ashe memorial. They have also asked people to call the Crime Stoppers line if they possess information about the perpetrators of the crime.

JUST IN: “White Lives Matter” spray-painted on Arthur Ashe monument in Richmondhttps://t.co/NzJFoBiUQK pic.twitter.com/cxkHLkOeYU — Michael Pegram (@MichaelNBC12) June 17, 2020

Also Read: Novak Djokovic Considers Boycotting US Open 2020 Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fatima Pashaei, a witness to the crime, spoke to nbc12 to recount the incident. She witnessed the Arthur Ashe statue being vandalized while she was finishing a tour of the monuments with her friends. Speaking to the press she said, that the Arthur Ashe statue was vandalized by a guy in an American flag mask. The guy vandalized the statue with a spray paint can, writing the ‘White Lives Matter', she said. However, after the incident, several people went on to clean the statue in an attempt to restore it. People helping with the scrubbing said that they wanted to restore the Arthur Ashe statue to its former glory.

Also Read: Batista Gets ‘I Can’t Breathe’ And ‘We The People’ Tattoos To Honour George Floyd

Arthur Ashe statue a tribute to the tennis legend

The Arthur Ashe statue was commemorated in 1996 to memorialize Arthur Ashe. It was set up as a tribute to the Richmond native and was placed on Memorial Avenue to counterbalance the string of statues of confederate leaders. The tennis great was an important part of the Black Lives Matter movement in his days. The Wimbledon tennis champion and civil rights activist was also a champion off the tennis court by famously raising his voice against apartheid in South Africa, refusing to play there and that made him an iconic figure in the history of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Also Read: 'Help Black People In America, Our Lives Don't Matter': George Floyd's Brother At UN

Arthur Ashe is the only 'black' man to win the Wimbledon, the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, becoming men's tennis' World No.1 during his playing days. The vandalism of his statue comes days after the news that US Open 2020 will take place as scheduled. The confirmation was given by United States Tennis Association (USTA), which confirmed that US Open 2020 will take place from August 31 to September 13.

Image Courtesy: usopen.org