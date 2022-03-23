As Ash Barty Retires At 25, Three-time Grand Slam Winner's Potential Unfulfilled?

Women's singles world number one Ash Barty shocked the entire world on March 23, 2022, when she announced her retirement from tennis at the age of just 25. The Australian relayed the news to her fans with an interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua via her official Instagram handle. After Barty announced her shock retirement, here is a look at the 25-year old's biggest achievements in the sport.

Ash Barty's biggest achievements in tennis

While Ash Barty took a break from tennis to play cricket in the Big Bash League before returning to the sport in 2016, it seems that the 25-year old is hanging her boots for good on this occasion. The world number one has won three Grand Slams in women's singles, including her home Australian Open Grand Slam earlier this year.

While the US Open is the only Grand Slam that Barty has not won in the singles, she has won the title in the doubles category in 2018 alongside United States' Coco Vandeweghe. The 25-year old is only the second Australian to ever reach the women's singles world number one ranking after Evonne Goolagong Cawley, who held the ranking for 120 weeks overall.

Overall, Barty has won 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles during her time on the WTA Tour. Her 15 singles titles include three Grand Slams on every surface, one WTA Finals, three WTA 1000 titles and eight other titles. And that is not it as Barty has also won an Olympic bronze medal in the mixed doubles alongside John Peers when they defeated the Serbian duo of Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanović.

Ash Barty retiring amid Serena Williams-sized void atop Women's Singles Tennis

Barty's retirement also comes at a time when there is clearly a vacuum atop Women's Singles Tennis with Serena Williams inching towards the end of an unprecedently dominant run in the Open era, the last of her 23 Grand Slam titles coming in 2017. Over the last decade, a number of pretenders to her throne have emerged, such as Angelique Kerber, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova, Emma Raducanu, Naomi Osaka and others, though none have been able to assert their hold.

Ash Barty announces retirement via Instagram message

"Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete," Ash Barty told Casey Dellacqua. "When you work so hard your whole life for one goal, and I've been able to share that with so many incredible people.

But to be able to win Wimbledon which was my dream, the one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective. And I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it, and there was just a little part of me that wasn't quite satisfied, wasn't quite fulfilled.

And then came the challenge of the Australian Open. And I think that for me just feels like the perfect way, my perfect way, to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been.

As a person this is what I want. I want to chase after some other dreams that I've always wanted to do. And I've always had that healthy balance, but I'm really really excited."

I know I've done this before, but in a very different feeling," the 25-year old said in reference to her two-year break from tennis when she decided to play cricket. "And I'm so grateful to everything that tennis has given me. It's given me all of my dreams plus more.

But I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams, and to put the rackets down."