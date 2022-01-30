As Nadal Scripts History With 21st Grand Slam Win, Here's An Overview Of His Career Stats

Rafael Nadal once again grabbed headlines as he roared back from behind 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, to pick up his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. Rafael Nadal's epic five-set victory against Daniil Medvedev helped him move one clear of both Novak Djokovic & Roger Federer in the overall tally.

The player will be seen next in action in the French Open, and as it stands Rafael Nadal is also the only men's singles player to have won the Roland Garros title a record 13 times and he could win another in May this year. With a staggering win percentage of 97.2% at Roland Garros, Nadal has the highest win rate at a Grand Slam event. Not just that, the 35-year old is also the only player in history to have won a Grand Slam on four occasions without dropping a set.

'It is amazing': Nadal on Aus Open match with Daniil Medvedev

The player was down two sets to none but rose back against a relatively young Daniil Medvedev. Speaking after winning the Aus Open 2022 he said "It was one of the most emotional matches of my career.”

Nadal said during the trophy ceremony, “To share the court with Daniil was just an honour. It is amazing. To be honest, one and a half months ago I wasn’t sure if was able to be back on the Tour playing tennis again. But today I am here in front of all of you with this trophy in front of me. You are just amazing, thank you so much.”

With 36 ATP 1000 Masters titles, Rafael Nadal is second on the list, with only Novak Djokovic having won more (37). The Spanish player has registered the most number of career wins with 398 with Roger Federer second behind him having won 381 career matches. With his win in the AUS Open 2022 Nadal has now won 57 big titles, second only to Novak Djokovic (62).

Nadal record: Titles

2005 Roland Garros 2006 Roland Garros 2007 Roland Garros 2008 Roland Garros 2008 Wimbledon 2009 Australian Open 2010 Roland Garros 2010 Wimbledon 2010 US Open 2011 Roland Garros 2012 Roland Garros 2013 Roland Garros 2013 US Open 2014 Roland Garros 2017 Roland Garros 2017 US Open 2018 Roland Garros 2019 Roland Garros 2019 US Open 2020 Roland Garros 2022 Australian Open

(Image: Australian Open)