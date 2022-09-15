As Roger Federer Retires, All-time Grand Slam Record Now A 2-GOAT Race: Nadal Vs Djokovic

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday announced that he would be taking retirement from the sport later this month. Federer issued a statement on social media, where he informed his fans that the upcoming Laver Cup in London will be his last competitive tournament. Federer described the announcement of his retirement as a "bittersweet decision" and said that he will miss everything that the tour has given him over the years.

As Federer retires, the all-time Grand Slam record has now become a two-men fight between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. After leading the race for several years, Federer will have to end his career with 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a feat already surpassed by Djokovic and Nadal. The race to finish as the player with the most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the men's category will only involve Djokovic and Nadal from here on. Let's take a look at the current Grand Slam record of all three players.

Federer vs Djokovic vs Nadal: Grand Slam titles

Spanish great Rafael Nadal is currently on top of the table with 22 Grand Slam singles titles to his name. Nadal has won a whopping 14 French Open titles in his career, followed by four US Open titles and two Australian Open and Wimbledon titles each.

Novak Djokovic is second on the list with 21 Grand Slam singles titles. Djokovic has won the Australian Open (9) the most number of times among the three greats. He has won two French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and three US Open titles as well.

Federer, on the other hand, has won the Wimbledon title a record eight times and also has six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and one French Open title under his belt.

Player Australian Open French Open Wimbledon US Open Total Wins Roger Federer 6 1 8 5 20 Novak Djokovic 9 2 7 3 21 Rafael Nadal 2 14 2 4 22

Federer vs Djokovic vs Nadal: Olympic medals

In terms of their Olympic medals tally, Federer and Nadal are tied at 2 medals each with Djokovic winning just one for his country. Federer has a Doubles Gold and a Singles Silver, which he won in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London, respectively. Nadal has a Singles Gold and a Doubles Gold, which he secured in 2008 Beijing and 2016 Rio, respectively. Djokovic has just one bronze medal to his name, which he won in the singles category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Player Olympic Medals Total Roger Federer Doubles Gold (2008 Beijing), Singles Silver (2012 London) 2 Novak Djokovic Singles Bronze (2008 Beijing) 1 Rafael Nadal Singles Gold (2008 Beijing), Doubles Gold (2016 Rio) 2

