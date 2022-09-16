As Roger Federer Retires, Here's A Look At Records Held By Him That May Never Be Broken

An era has come to an end as 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer announced his retirement from professional tennis on September 15. The 41-year-old is one of the greatest players to have ever stepped onto the court, having registered some of the biggest records in the sport. As the Swiss Maestro retires, here is a look at some of the greatest records held by him that may never be broken.
Roger Federer's greatest records
- While Roger Federer holds several records during his 24-year illustrious career, the record that stands out most is the consecutive number of weeks he held the world number one ranking. The legend was at the top of the ATP rankings for a staggering 237 weeks from February 2, 2004, to August 10, 2008. No one has even come close to breaking this record, as Jimmy Connors, who is next on the list, has held the world number one ranking for a consecutive 160 weeks.
- Another of Federer's records that is incredibly difficult to break is the number of consecutive Grand Slam finals that the 41-year-old has reached. The 8-time Wimbledon Champion played a whopping 10 major finals in a row from 2005 to 2007. Meanwhile, he also holds the record for the most consecutive Grand Slam semi-finals (23).
- And that is not it, as Federer also holds the record for spending the most number of years inside the top 10 and the top three. He has spent 18 years inside the top 10 from 2002-15 and from 2017-20, while he has spent 15 years inside the top three (2003-12, 2014-15 and 2017-19).
- And last but not least is Federer's incredible dominance on grass. The Olympic gold medallist has not only won the most Wimbledon titles (8) but also holds the record for the most number of consecutive victories (65) on grass courts. The streak came to an end at the 2008 Wimbledon final when he was defeated by longtime rival Rafael Nadal. Prior to this loss, he had won five consecutive titles at the All England Club from 2003 to 2007.