As Sania Mirza Bids Adieu To Wimbledon, A Sneak Peek Into Her Journey At Grass-court Major

India Women's tennis icon Sania Mirza finally bid adieu to Wimbledon after bowing out in the semi-final round of the mixed doubles event. Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic were shown the door by defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk who won the match 6-4, 5-7, 4-6.

The Wimbledon 2022 performance was Sania mirza's best in the mixed doubles category having earlier reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Speaking of Sania Mirza's retirement, the 35-year-old Tennis star had earlier this year announced that would hang up her racquet at the end of the 2022 season. Let's take a look at the records of Sania Mirza at Wimbledon.

Tennis news: Performance of Sania Mirza at Wimbledon?

Sania Mirza was already a champion at Wimbledon winning the girl's doubles title at Wimbledon in 2003. The Hyderabadi tennis star became the first Indian female tennis player to win a Grand Slam at any level. Sania achieved the feat by partnering with Russia's Alisa Kleybanova. The Indo-Russian pair clinched the girls' doubles title by beating Katerina Bohmova of the Czech Republic and Michaela Krajicek of the Netherlands in the final with a scoreline of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Sania Mirza played her first match at the All England Lawn Tennis Club as a 14-year-old during the 2001 Wimbledon Junior Championships. She advanced to the second round in singles while making an early exit from girls' doubles event. In 2005 Sania Mirza made the transition from junior to senior and made her Wimbledon debut. The Indian, however, was knocked out in the 2nd round of doubles and mixed doubles event. In 2006, Sania was knocked out in the opening round of Women's doubles while she went till the third round before bowing out in the mix doubles.

Sania's best performance in women's doubles came in 2008 when she and American Bethanie Mattek-Sands cruised through the first three rounds before losing their quarterfinal match against the Williams sisters, who beat them 6-4, 6-3. The same year she paired with Mahesh Bhupathi in the mixed doubles event but only;l advanced to the second round. In 2009, the Mirza-Bhupathi pair entered the Wimbledon event having won the Australian Open earlier that year. However, the Indian duo crashed out in the third round after a 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6 loss to top seeds Leander Paes and Cara Black.

Between 2011 to 2014, Sania Mirza only appeared in doubles and mixed doubles events. In 2011 Mirza and Elena Vesnina reached the semi-final of the women's doubles before losing to eventual champions Kveta Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik. In 2012, Sania and Mattek-Sands suffered their second defeat at the hands of Williams sisters while in the mixed doubles event the Mirza-Bhupati pair were knocked out in 2nd round. Sania finally tasted success at Wimbledon in 2015 when she and Martina Hingis won the women's doubles championship. The very next year she failed to defend her doubles crown getting knocked out in the quarterfinal.

The 2018 season saw Sania Mirza missing the event due to a knee injury followed by maternity leave in 2019. Sania returned to professional tennis in 2020 but Wimbledon was postponed due to COVID-19. In 2021, Sania once again paired with Mattek-Sands in women’s doubles but bowed out in the second round. In the mixed doubles event, Sania and Rohan Bopanna suffered defeat in the third round.

In the 2022 edition of Wimbledon Sania, along with Croatia's Mate Pavic, reached her first-ever semifinal at The Championships before bowing out in the semi-finals. In the Women's doubles event, Sania and Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka lost to Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia and Poland’s Magdalena Frech in the opening round.