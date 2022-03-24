Ash Barty Reveals Post-retirement Plans: 'Want To Contribute In Other Ways Beyond Tennis'

World number one Ash Barty revealed her reasons for retiring from tennis at the age of just 25 as she also shed some light on her future plans. After revealing that she had achieved all her dreams in the sport and that she had no regrets about hanging up her boots, Barty also explained that she was more inclined of taking on other initiatives for the betterment of the community.

Ash Barty reveals future plans after retiring from tennis

At first, Ash Barty remained tight-lipped about her future plans despite reporters repeatedly asking her the same questions. Her initial response was, "You have to wait and see. I’m not giving you everything right now. It’s all right. You can be patient. Patience is a virtue." Eventually, the reigning Australian Open champion said that she had played tennis all her life and that it was time for her to pursue some of her other passions.

"I have always wanted to have the time to contribute more in other ways, and I think now I have got that opportunity, and I've been fortunate enough to have so many opportunities given to me from tennis, and now I'm ready to really give back in ways that I’m passionate about and visiting Uluru and being up in the community was just incredible. That’s what lights me up inside. That’s what makes me happy, and we have done a few of those trips now and I can’t wait to do a few more." added the 25-year old.

Ash Barty says she has no regrets over her retirement decision

While speaking to reporters at the same press conference, Ash Barty said,

"I am just so proud of all of the work that I have done with my team. We have done this together right from the start, have enjoyed every single minute and we have no regrets. We have achieved so much together and it’s been fun on the way. I just knew for me the time was right. I’d given absolutely everything that I could to this sport, and I knew that it wouldn’t be fair to my team and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life to not be 100 per cent committed for them. It’s been a hell of a journey. I wouldn’t change a thing and I certainly have no regrets."

Barty will hang her boots after winning 15 singles titles and 12 doubles titles. Her singles titles include three Grand Slams, with her latest triumph coming at her home tournament at the Australian Open earlier this year. Meanwhile, she has also won an Olympic bronze medal in the mixed doubles alongside John Peers when they defeated the Serbian duo of Novak Djokovic and Nina Stojanović at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year.

Image: AP