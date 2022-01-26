Ash Barty Turns Keeper-batter At Australian Open, Uses Tennis Kit Bag As Cricket Stumps

World number one Ash Barty successfully defeated Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-0 on Tuesday to progress to the Australian Open semi-finals for a second time. She is now scheduled to play unseeded Madison Keys on Thursday, with an opportunity to make it to the finals for the first time in her home Grand Slam.

After her dominating victory over Pegula, Barty was seen playing some cricket as she used her tennis kit bag as cricket stumps. The 25-year old could be seen delivering an all-around performance as she began as a wicket-keeper behind the stumps before taking on some pace bowling, and finished off by bowling some quick deliveries herself.

Ash Barty plays cricket at Australian Open 2022

Ash Barty is no stranger to playing cricket, having taken part in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) previously. Her skillsets of having played the sport professionally were on display as she took up the role of an all-rounder. As seen in the videos below, the 25-year old had a great stance, irrespective of the role she took up.

How Ash Barty got an opportunity to play in WBBL?

Ash Barty decided to take a hiatus from tennis after the 2014 US Open as she wanted to live a normal life as a young girl. During her time off, she realized her passion for cricket when she decided that she wanted to take up the sport professionally. The 25-year old met with the Australian women's national team in early 2015 to discuss her prospects in the sport.

At the time, she had no competitive cricket experience other than playing the sport casually with her family. Barty later approached Queensland Cricket and their coach Andy Richards for an opportunity to take up the sport. As she impressed the coach from the get-go, she was given an opportunity to take up the sport.

Barty's greatest achievement in cricket was playing in the inaugural Women's Big Bash League when she smacked 39 runs off just 27 deliveries in her debut match. After having competed in the WBBL for a season, she announced her return to tennis and has not looked back since then, having won two women's singles Grand Slams (French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021) and US Open in women's doubles.