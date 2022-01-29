Last Updated:

Ash Barty Vs Danielle Collins Australian Open Live Streaming: How To Watch Final Live?

Read below to check out the live streaming details as well as how to catch the action live on TV for Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open final.

Australian Open final live streaming

The big day has finally arrived for Danielle Collins and Australia's very own Ash Barty who are set to contest in the Women's singles final of the Australian Open. The Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open final is set to be played at Rod Laver Arena. Ash Barty is in terrific form and is yet to lose a set in the tournament so far. In the semi-final match against Madison Keys, Ash Barty emerged victorious by the scoreline of 6-1,6-3, and once she would look to assert her dominance and win the title.

Danielle Collins just like Ash Barty has been a force so far. The American who is making her maiden appearance in the Grand Slam final has dropped just two sets which came against Clara Tauson in the third round and Elise Mertens in the fourth round. Besides that, Collins has managed to beat her opponents in two sets. 

Coming to head-to-head record, Ash Barty leads and has dominated her opponent 3-1 and is on the cusp of making history as well. Barty is the first Australian woman into the final of her home Grand Slam since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is aiming to become the first singles Aussie winner since Chris O’Neil in 1978. For Danielle Collins, her best run at any major Grand Slam was at the Australian Open semi-final in 2019. Before that, she had never won a match at a Major in five previous Slams. She also made the last eight at Roland Garros in 2020.

How to watch Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open live on TV in India?

Tennis fans that would like to watch the Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open final live can head to the Sony Sports Network. The Ash Barty vs Madison Keysmatch will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six channel on TV. 

Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open final Live Streaming in India

Fans can catch the Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open final live streaming by heading to the Sony Liv app or website. The action is set to begin around 2:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 29, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

