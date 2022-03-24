Ashleigh Barty Has No Regrets About Retiring At 25: 'Would Not Change A Thing'

Ashleigh Barty shocked the entire world on March 23, 2022, when she announced her sudden retirement from tennis at the age of just 25. The women's singles world number one relayed the news to her fans with an interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua via her official Instagram handle.

During the interview, Barty revealed that it was the right time for her to step down as winning the Australian Open earlier this year was her biggest dream and she could not think of any other way of hanging her boots. However, she went on to reveal much more during her press conference as she provided a thorough explanation of why she has no regrets despite retiring from the sport at just 25.

Ashleigh Barty has no regrets over retirement

While elaborating on her decision to retire with reporters on Thursday, Ashleigh Barty said, "I am just so proud of all of the work that I have done with my team. We have done this together right from the start, have enjoyed every single minute and we have no regrets. We have achieved so much together and it’s been fun on the way. I just knew for me the time was right. I’d given absolutely everything that I could to this sport, and I knew that it wouldn’t be fair to my team and the people that have invested so much time and energy into my life to not be 100 per cent committed for them. It’s been a hell of a journey. I wouldn’t change a thing and I certainly have no regrets."

Barty decided to walk away from the sport, just two months after winning her home Grand Slam at the Australian Open. Following her triumph at Melbourne Park, the 25-year old has now won three Grand Slams, having won the other two at the French Open in 2019 and at Wimbledon in 2021.

Speaking on her decision to retire, Barty added, "The fact is I have given everything I can to this sport. I’m absolutely spent and had nothing more to give. I’m just really excited now for what comes next and I’m excited about the new challenges. The women's world number one admitted that she had been considering retiring for 'a while' and that there was no better way to leave the sport rather than winning the Australian Open.

"After Wimbledon, my perspective changed a lot and there was this beautiful challenge of trying to play the Australian Open and trying to win an Australian Open which was always another goal of mine, and to do that as a team and to do that with the people that meant so much to me was incredible. There is no perfect way, there is no perfect timing but this was our perfect way, and it was a great finish. That crowd (for) the final of the Australian Open was like nothing I have ever played in front of before and it was so much fun to enjoy that with them as well as my team. Yeah, it was a brilliant way to finish," concluded a content Barty.

