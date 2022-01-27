Ashleigh Barty Vs Madison Keys Australian Open Live Streaming: How To Watch Semifinal Live

Ashleigh Barty is set to take on unseeded American Madison Keys in the semifinal match of the Australian Open 2022 with a place in the final at stake. The Ash Barty vs Madison Keys match will be played at Rod Laver Arena. Coming into the Australian Open semifinal, Ashleigh Barty has been in devastating form having not lost a single set in the tennis matches played so far in the tournament. Barty has just conceded 17 games in her five matches at Melbourne Park and will start as a favourite against Madison Keys in the semifinal of the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Madison Keys on the other hand ahead of a poor 2021 season where she only managed to win 11 games, however, the start of the 2022 season has been really strong for the American. Madison Keys has finished her game in two sets except for fo the match against Qiang Wang in the third round where she was stretched to three sets by her Chinese opponent. Other than that small hiccup, Keys has looked excellent in her game.

The USA player has beaten the likes of fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova, eighth seed Paula Badosa and 11th seed Sofia Kenin in her terrific run to the last four and would be hoping to keep the brilliant performance going. Ahead of the big clash here are the complete details on the Australian Open semifinal live streaming.

How to watch Ash Barty vs Madison Keys live on TV in India?

Tennis fans that would like to watch the Ash Barty vs Madison Keys Australian Open semifinal clash can head to the Sony Sports Network. The Ash Barty vs Madison Keysmatch will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six channel on TV. The match is scheduled to start to be played on Thursday, January 27 at 2:00 PM IST, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Ash Barty vs Madison Keys Live Streaming in India

The Ash Barty vs Madison Keys e can also be live-streamed. Fans can catch the action live by heading to the Sony Liv app or website. The action is set to begin around 2:00 PM IST on Thursday, January 27, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The winner of this tennis match will either face Danielle Collins or Iga Swiatek

Image: Australian Open/ Instagram