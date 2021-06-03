Ashleigh Barty Vs Magda Linette Live: French Open Live Stream And Women's Singles Preview

Women's singles World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will take on Poland’s Magda Linette in the second round of the 2021 French Open on Thursday, June 3. The match at the Philippe-Chatrier court is scheduled to commence at 12:00 PM local time (3:30 PM IST). Here's a look at the preview for the contest between Ashleigh Barty and Madga Linette along with our prediction.

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette: 2021 French Open Women's singles second round game preview

Things did not go entirely to plan for Ashleigh Barty in the first round, with the Australian stretched to three sets and clearly bothered by a hip problem. However, Barty was still able to find a way past Bernarda Pera 6-4 3-6 6-2 in the first round of the French Open. The top seed called for the trainer early on in the third set, and Pera’s momentum was halted. Barty broke twice in the decider as Pera struggled to recover her dip in form.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty battles her way past Bernarda Pera 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to Round Two! 🇦🇺#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/BANn4ZlYwq — Live Tennis (@livetennis) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Magda Linette completed a routine 6-3 6-3 win over French qualifier Chloe Paquet. The Pole took just 88 minutes to book her place into the second round of the Grand Slam. However, she is now set to face a mammoth challenge in the form of Barty on Thursday.

Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette prediction

How this match plays out will largely depend on the condition of Barty’s hip. If the Australian is fit, or at least fit enough to play, she should have too much for Magda Linette, but the title is still looking a long way away for the world No.1 right now. Although Barty is extremely vulnerable to an upset our prediction for the match is a win for the Women's top seed.

French Open 2021 live broadcast: Where to watch Ashleigh Barty vs Magda Linette live in India?

In India, Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast. The live telecast of the second round Women's singles match between Ashleigh Barty and Magda Linette will be on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD. The French Open live stream will be available on Disney+Hotstar as well as JioTV.

In the UK, the match between Barty and Linette will be available live on Eurosport. In the USA, the match will be on Tennis TV and the live stream of the contest on ESPN+. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the official Twitter handle of Roland Garros.

