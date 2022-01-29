Ashleigh Barty Wins 2022 Aus Open Women's Singles; Breaks 44-year-old Australian Record

Home favourite Ashleigh Barty has won the 2022 Australian Open women's singles final by overcoming United States' Danielle Collins 6-3, 77-62. It was a tough final between two much-inspired players who gave it their all in an attempt to win the first Grand Slam of the year. However, it was Barty who ended up with the trophy after fighting off a comeback from Collins. Barty thereby became the first Australian to win the Australian Open in 44 years.

Barty entered the Australian Open as the favourite and the No. 1 seed but had to fight off some tough competitors along the way. However, she proved herself and did not lose a single set throughout the tournament. Collins on the other hand came into the tournament as the 27th seed but did not let anything hold her back. She won over the crowd in every game she played and overcame some very difficult opponents in the form of Elise Mertens and Iga Swiatek.

Barty vs Collins: Ash holds her nerve to win the Australian Open women's singles final

Ash Barty did remarkably well to start the final and grab the break in the first set when she went 4-2 up. Collins too did her best to try and hold on by making it 5-3, however, Barty skillfully won the ninth game and grabbed the first set 6-3. In the second set though, Collins did phenomenally well to grab a break early on and take a 2-0 lead. She did even better and grabbed a huge second break to lead by a massive 5-1 in the second set. But Barty did not hold back and went all out. She did superbly well to win the next game and get a break back and then again at 5-4 she won a break. She leveed the scores 5-5 in the set and won the tiebreaker with ease.

Danielle Collins could not get her service right as she hit just one ace. Ash Barty on the other hand was excellent in her service as she hit 10 aces in the final. Even when it came to service points Barty was superior as she won 44 whereas Collins only won 37. Ashleigh Barty will be very pleased with winning the Australian Open and also strengthens her grip on the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings.

Image: @AustralianOpen/Twitter