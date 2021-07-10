Ashleigh Barty Wins Maiden Wimbledon Women's Title, Defeats Pliskova In 3-set Thriller

Australia's Ashleigh Barty scripted history in the Wimbledon Championship 2021 after defeating Karolina Pliskova in the finals. The tennis star was not considered favourites for the title at the beginning of the tournament. The current world number one defeated Czech Republic's Pliskova 6-3 6-7 6-3 at the Centre Court.

"This is incredible," Barty said as she clutched the trophy. Notably, this is the first time that the women's Wimbledon match went to third and deciding set since 2012.

With the win, Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title since Evonne Goolagong Cawley won it in 1980. The tennis star idolises Cawley and paid tribute to her by wearing a dress that was similar to the one worn by Cawley. "I hope I made Evonne proud," she said after winning the three-set encounter.

In the first set, Barty brought the best out of her and managed to take a 5-2 lead. Pliskova stormed back to win one game and brought the set to 5-3. However, Barty played A-game and won the first set 6-3.

Pliskova ended up winning the second set and the match went to a third and deciding set. In the final set, Barty raised her game and triumphed the match.

"@ashbarty Handshake Evonne Goolagong Cawley Flag of Australia. Whether it's 2021 or 1971, you always remember your first... #Wimbledon," the official Twitter account of the Wimbledon tweeted.

🇦🇺 @ashbarty 🤝 Evonne Goolagong Cawley 🇦🇺



Whether it's 2021 or 1971, you always remember your first...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/djzUM8Buft — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2021

Ahead of Wimbledon, Barty did not play any warm-up event on the grass but reeled on the success at the All England Club. She had a standout year after the break she took in 2020.

Due to strict quarantine rules in Australia, she has not been home since March. She will not travel to Australia for at least till US Open in September.