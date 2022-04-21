ATP Accuses Wimbledon Of 'discrimination' Towards Russia & Belarus; Read Full Statement

Russia and Belarusia suffered a major setback on Wednesday when the All England Club and the Committee of Management of the Championships at Wimbledon decided to impose a ban due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. This ban means Russia's 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev will be affected severely in build-up to the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. The ATP has also issued a statement conveying its stand on Wimbledon's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes.

ATP releases Statement regarding Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian Players

Now that the ban has been imposed, the Russian and Belarusian players will continue to be allowed to compete at ATP events under neutral flag. The ATP, in its statement, said:

"We strongly condemn Russia’s reprehensible invasion of Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the millions of innocent people affected by the ongoing war. Our sport is proud to operate on the fundamental principles of merit and fairness, where players compete as individuals to earn their place in tournaments based on the ATP Rankings".

The statement further said, "We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game. Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings".

"Any course of action in response to this decision will now be assessed in consultation with our Board and Member councils. It is important to stress that players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete at ATP events under a neutral flag, a position that has until now been shared across professional tennis. In parallel, we will continue our joint humanitarian support for Ukraine under Tennis Plays for Peace".

Wimbledon ban on Russian and Belarusian players

The All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships expressed their support towards those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. The statement further said that given the profile of the Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is the responsibility of the management to play part in the widespread efforts of the government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.

"We share in the universal condemnation of Russia’s illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution. We have also taken into account guidance set out by the UK Government specifically in relation to sporting bodies and events", the statement also read.

"In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players in The Championships. It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022".