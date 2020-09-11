ATP Adds Four New Events To 2020 Provisional Schedule As Tennis Resumes Amid Pandemic

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) added 4 new ATP 250 events to the 2020 provisional schedule on Thursday, September 10. This year, Cologne (Germany) will host two back-to-back ATP 250 indoor events while Sardinia (Italy) will stage a clay court event and Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) will host one indoor event on a single-year license.

Read: Rafael Nadal's Uncle Claims 'good Guy' Novak Djokovic's Disqualification 'bad For Tennis'

Tennis resumes amid pandemic

ATP, in a press release, said, “The granting of license follows applications by tournament promoters and host localities able to satisfy strict health and safety, international travel, and ATP event requirements."

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said that adding new events to the Tour calendar is a positive step given in the face of many challenges the sport has faced this year and thanked the event organisers.

Read: Federer, Nadal Object To Djokovic Proposal For Player Union

He added, “Our goal was to create additional opportunities for players and entertainment for our fans, and to do so in a safe and practical way. We are delighted to have tennis back on court again and these new events will help us finish the year strongly, as we build towards the season-ending ATP Finals”. However, the provisional calendar is subject to changes and all the events will ensure strict health and safety measures, international travel and ATP event requirements.

Read: Who Is Pablo Carreno Busta? Novak Djokovic's New Spanish Conqueror Reaches US Open Semis

Also Read: US Open 2020 Quarter-final: P Carreno Busta Vs Denis Shapovalov Live Streaming In India

(Image Credits: Unsplash)