ATP Doubles Rankings: Rohan Bopanna Enters Top 10 After Seven Years

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna gained two places to break back into the top 10 of the ATP doubles rankings after seven years.

The 43-year-old Indian was placed at the world No. 9 spot, his first in the top bracket since June 2016.

Bopanna, who was forced to pull out of the Davis Cup and few other events due to a knee injury last year, was ranked 19th at the start of the season.

His career-best ranking is world number 3 which he achieved in 2016. This season he has competed in 13 tournaments so far.

Bopanna became the oldest player to win ATP Masters 1000 torunament when he and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden emerged champions at Indian Wells Masters in March.

Bopanna and Ebden also won the Qatar Open in February and reached the Madrid Open final in May.

In singles, Sumit Nagal was placed at world No. 256 as the top-ranked Indian men's singles player in ATP Rankings, while Asian Games bronze medallist Ankita Raina was the best India women's singles player at world No. 212.

She is also India’s highest-ranked player in women’s doubles at world No. 149.