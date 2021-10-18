ATP Rankings: Roger Federer Out Of Top-10 First Time In 4.5 Years; Cameron Norrie Gains

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings for the first time in almost five years on Monday after Hubert Hurkacz climbed two spots to replace him after his excellent Indian Wells performance. Hurkacz made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament when he was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 by Grigor Dimitrov. Meanwhile, the biggest gainer in the rankings was Indian Wells winner Cameron Norrie as he gained 11 places to increase his ranking to 15.

The Indian Wells result meant that Federer dropped outside the top 10 for the first time since January 2017 when he won the Australian Open. Meanwhile, the 40-year old Swiss maestro has not played in a competitive match owing to a right knee injury since his defeat to Hurkacz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July.

History for Hubi 🇵🇱@HubertHurkacz cracks the @FedEx ATP Rankings Top 10 for the very first time in his career 👏 pic.twitter.com/MCnjJHYflY — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 18, 2021

ATP Rankings top 10: Roger Federer drops to 11th

1) Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,430 pts

2) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 9,630

3) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,995

4) Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,930

5) Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,635 (+1)

6) Andrey Rublev (RUS) 5,560 (-1)

7) Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,858

8) Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,815

9) Casper Ruud (NOR) 3,615 (+1)

10) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,378 (+2)

Cameron Norrie delighted to win Indian Wells

Cameron Norrie notched the biggest win of his career last week when he won the Indian Wells tournament by defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the finals. The 26-year old Brit has been one of the biggest gainers this year, by increasing his ATP Ranking to 15, having started the year down at 71.

After the win, Norrie was left speechless as he said, "I still don’t really know what I’m experiencing. It was an amazing couple of weeks and I'm so happy with how I treated all the occasions, all the big moments, all the matches. I’m so pleased to win my biggest title."