ATP Tour Finals 2020: Novak Djokovic Vs Alexander Zverev Live In India, H2H And Preview

With just one semi-final spot remaining, the race for the top four of the Nitto ATP Tour Finals 2020 has reached its last leg. Tonight's match between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev will decide who becomes the last semifinalist in the tournament. The Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev match will begin at 7:30 pm IST on November 20. Here's how you can catch the Djokovic vs Zverev live streaming in India.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev: Match Preview

In the last non-dead-rubber game of the ATP Tour Finals 2020 two heavyweights of the game take each other on in London tonight. Alexander Zverev, one of the best servers in the game will match wits with Novak Djokovic, one of the best returners of the game. Both players have had rollercoaster years. Djokovic started out with four consecutive tournament wins, including a Grand Slam win and remained undefeated till his disqualification from the US Open.

Despite this, the Serb bounced back and won a record-setting 36th ATP Masters 1000 in Rome. After a tough finals loss at the French Open and a quarter-finals exit from the Vienna Open, Djokovic has secured his 6th year-end No. 1 finish. He is also vying for a record-equalling 6th ATP Finals title.

Similarly, Zverev has reached the finals - and won two - of the last three tournaments he has been a part of. The 23-year old also reached his first-ever Grand Slam final at the US Open this year, going down in a gruelling five-set game to Dominic Thiem. A win today will make Zverev the second qualifier from the Tokyo 1970 Group after Daniil Medvedev. This will pit him against Thiem in the semifinal.

Djokovic vs Zverev live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Djokovic vs Zverev match will be available on Sony Six SD and HD from 7:30 pm onwards. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

Djokovic vs Zverev head to head

Djokovic and Zverev have only played against each other five times in their careers. Thir head to head statistics from these five meetings lean, with the barest of margins, in favour of Djokovic. The World No. 1 has won three of the pair's five meetings.

This includes two of their last three games against each other - at the French Open quarterfinals in 2019 and at the ATP Finals round-robin in 2018. Zverev has come out on top in both the finals that the duo have been a part of. He took home his first ATP Finals title in 2018 after defeating Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 and clinched his maiden Masters 1000 title in Rome with an identical scoreline.

