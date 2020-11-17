ATP Tour Finals 2020 Rafael Nadal Vs Dominic Thiem Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

Reigning French Open champion Rafael Nadal will battle it out against US Open winner Dominic Thiem in the ATP Tour Finals 2020 on Tuesday. While the Spaniard continues his bid for his first year-end finals win, the Austrian is looking to go one better than his finals defeat last season. Here's a look at how to watch the Nadal vs Thiem live streaming, their head to head record and our preview for the same.

Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: ATP Tour Finals 2020 preview

Both Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have had successful seasons this year in what has been a tough year amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the duo will lock horns to end the season with another potential title. The duo had faced each other for the first time in 2014 when Nadal, who had romped to a win, had touted the then 20-year-old Thiem for greatness. Six years later, the Austrian has delivered on the promise, having won the US Open this year.

For all of Nadal's unbelievable achievements on the court, the 34-year-old is yet to add a year-end final to his honours and will be keen to break the duck this time around. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is the overwhelming favourite, but Thiem packs a punch and could mount an upset.

Nadal vs Thiem head to head record

Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem have met 14 times in ATP tournaments since their first meeting in 2014. The Spaniard has the advantage with a 9-5 win-loss record, with his last win coming in the 2019 French Open Final. Thiem had exacted revenge with a win over the 34-year-old in the Australian Open quarter-final this year, which remains their last encounter ahead of the ATP Tour Finals 2020. While the 20-time Grand Slam champion initially had a far superior record over his Austrian counterpart, Thiem's rise has meant that he has won two of their last five meetings, fighting toe-to-toe with the tennis legend.

Nadal vs Thiem live streaming in India

Fans can watch the live coverage of the ATP Tour Finals 2020 on the Sony Sports Network. The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem clash will be telecasted on Sony Six SD and HD. Viewers can also catch the live streaming on the Sony LIV app. The clash will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 17.

(Image Courtesy: ATP Tour Instagram)