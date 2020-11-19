ATP Tour Finals 2020 Rafael Nadal Vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Streaming, H2H And Preview

The ATP Tour Finals is among the few titles that have eluded tennis legend, Rafael Nadal. After breaking multiple records this year, Rafa will set his sights on winning his maiden title at the ATP Tour Finals 2020 in his match against Tsitsipas tonight. The winner of today's match will earn the second semi-final spot from the London 2020 group after Dominic Thiem. The Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match will begin at 1:30 am IST, on Thursday night, November 19 (Nov 20 in India). Here's how you can watch the Nadal vs Tsitsipas live streaming in India.

ATP Tour Finals 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas preview

The King of Clay, Rafael Nadal has not been at his best on the hard courts of London so far. The World No. 2 was starting to look like a real threat to Novak Djokovic's top spot but a few missteps at the Paris Masters led to the Spaniard losing out on some valuable points. This will be Nadal's last chance at accumulating some points to give him a leg up going into next year.

Nadal's ATP Tour Finals 2020 run began with a stunning 6-3, 6-4 victory over Russian youngster Andrey Rublev. However, the World No. 2 was handed a tough loss by this year's US Open champion Dominic Thiem in his second match. Thiem overcame his 4-9 head to head against Nadal to take the match, 7-6, 7-6. He has clinched the London 2020 Group's first semi-final spot and will be awaiting his opponent from tonight's match between Djokovic and Zverev.

Tsitsipas meanwhile, lost his first game at the tournament 6-7, 6-4, 3-6 to Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year's ATP Finals. The defending champion, Tsitsipas won that encounter but failed this year. The World No. 6 came back in fine form in his second match as he defeated Rublev in straight sets to go 1-1 in the group. He will have to win today's match to make it to the semifinals. The winner of today's match will meet Group Tokyo 1970's first qualifier - Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas head to head

The Nadal vs Tsitsipas head to head stands at 5-1 in favour of Nadal. Their last meeting was at the 2019 Nitto ATP Tour Finals where Rafa won in three sets. Tsitsipas' only win against Nadal came at the Madrid Masters in 2019.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Nadal vs Tsitsipas match will be available on Sony Six SD and HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

Image credits: ATP Tour Twitter