ATP Tour Finals 2020 Semi-Final Djokovic Vs Thiem Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

The contest for the finals spots at the Nitto ATP Tour Finals 2020 promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the four top seeds of the tournament ready to battle it out in the semi-finals today. In a repeat of the first Grand Slam final of the year, World No.1 Novak Djokovic will take on this year's US Open winner Dominic Thiem in the first semi-final. The Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Here's how you can catch the Djokovic vs Thiem live streaming in India.

The semi-finals are set!



🇦🇹 Thiem v Djokovic 🇷🇸

🇷🇺 Medvedev v Nadal 🇪🇸



Who wins the #NittoATPFinals from here? pic.twitter.com/3kwExX2ZWP — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2020

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Qualifies For ATP Finals Semi-finals By Beating Zverev; Watch Highlights

ATP Tour Finals 2020: Djokovic vs Thiem semi-final preview

After clinching his 6th year-end No. 1 trophy, Novak Djokovic will set his sights on the next record - winning his 6th ATP Tour Finals title. This will also help Djokovic gain points that are essential for him to maintain his No. 1 ranking and overtake Federer's record for most weeks spent at No. 1. Djokovic's last win at the tournament came in 2015 while his last finals appearance was in 2018 when he lost Alexander Zverev. He has only lost one of his group stage games at the tournament.

Dominic Thiem has had a tremendous year. The World No. 3 has also been a finalist at two out of three Grand Slams this year. After losing out on the Australian Open title, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 to Djokovic, Thiem clinched his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows in another five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev. He was the first qualifier from his group at the ATP Tour Finals this year, beating Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitipas to get to the semis.

If he wins today, this will be Thiem's second final - he was the runner up at last year's ATP Tour Final.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Qualifies For ATP Finals Semi-finals By Beating Tsitsipas; Watch Highlights

Djokovic vs Thiem live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Djokovic vs Zverev semi-final will be telecast on Sony Six SD and HD from 7:30 pm onwards. Fans can also watch the Djokovic vs Thiem semi-final live on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

Also Read | How Did Daniil Medvedev Beat Novak Djokovic? ATP Tour Answers With Unique Analysis

Djokovic vs Thiem head to head

Djokovic and Thiem have faced each other a total of 11 times over the past six years. Djokovic has won 7 of the pair's 11 matches, including their first five matches against each other. He also holds a 4-1 lead in hard court matches, with his sole loss on the surface coming during the round-robin of last year's ATP Finals. The pair's last match, at the Australian Open, was a mammoth five-set affair that eventually went in favour of the No. 1.

Also Read | Wrap: Djokovic Into ATP Finals Semis, Medvedev Dominant

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter