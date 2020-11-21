ATP Tour Finals 2020 Semi-final: Nadal Vs Medvedev Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

Two vastly different careers of vastly different lengths and yet both of today's semifinalists will be vying for their first-ever ATP Tour Finals titles. World No. 2 Rafael Nadal, a veteran of the circuit, will take on Russian young gun Daniil Medvedev in the second ATP Tour Finals semi-final. The winner of the match will take on either Djokovic or Thiem in the final on November 22. The match will begin at 1:30 am IST on Sunday night, November 21 (Nov 22 in India). Here's where fans can catch the Nadal vs Medvedev live streaming in India.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Reveals Novak Djokovic Inspiration That Helped Him Beat Rafael Nadal

ATP Tour Finals 2020: Nadal vs Medvedev semi-final

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal won his 13th French Open title to equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. With this, Rafa put himself firmly in contention for the title of the GOAT of tennis.

However, of the many titles that still elude the King of Clay, the ATP Tour Finals title is one. The closest Rafa has ever gotten to winning at the O2 was in 2010 and 2013, when he was the runner-up. After winning a tough three-setter against Tsitsipas, the 34-year-old became the second qualifier from the London 2020 group and he will hope to finally go all the way this year.

Daniil Medvedev meanwhile, has surpassed all expectations. The 24-year-old has become the only player to remain undefeated in the group stages of the tournament, having thoroughly beaten Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to make to the semi-finals. The question is whether this momentum will be enough to take him through to the finals against someone he has never been able to defeat. If he wins, Medvedev will join an elite group of players who have won the title after going down 0-3 in their debuts at the series.

Also Read | Dominic Thiem Beats Rafael Nadal At ATP Finals 2020, Fans Call Match 'EPIC': Watch

Nadal vs Medvedev live streaming

The ATP Tour Finals 2020 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The Nadal vs Medvedev semi-final will be telecast on Sony Six SD and HD from 1:30 am onwards. Fans can also watch the Nadal vs Medvedev semi-final live on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores and updates for the game can be followed on the ATP's website and social media pages.

The #NittoATPFinals semi-finalists have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles between them.



🏆 Djokovic: 5

🏆 Nadal: 4

🏆 Thiem: 1



They've also won the last 9 ATP Masters 1000 titles between them.



🏆 Djokovic: 4

🏆 Medvedev: 3

🏆 Nadal: 2 pic.twitter.com/1KW7ga5oFP — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2020

Also Read | Wrap: Djokovic Into ATP Finals Semis, Medvedev Dominant

Nadal vs Medvedev head to head

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev have met just three times through their careers. The numbers in this case are overwhelmingly in favour of the Spaniard who has won each of those three encounters. Nadal and Medvedev have only met on hard courts, including a meeting at the round-robin stages during the ATP Tour Finals last year that saw Rafa win

6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

Also Read | Premier Confident Australian Open Tennis Will Go Ahead

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter