ATP Tour Finals Groups Announced: Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev To Lead

After Novak Djokovic clinched the year-end number one ranking for a record seventh time, the 20-time Grand Slam winner will also hope to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title in Turin. Roger Federer has won the title on six occasions (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011) while the Serbian legend has won it five times (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015).

Other than Djokovic, amongst the current top eight players, Daniil Medvedev (2020) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019) have won the title on one occasion each. Medvedev won the championship last year with a perfect 5-0 record as he recorded a hat-trick of wins over the world's top three players (Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem). This was the first time when this feat was achieved in the 50-year history of the event.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting ATP Tour Finals, here is a look at the draw as the top eight players in the world fight it to win the year-end championship. The groups were announced on Thursday night at the tournament's draw ceremony in Turin, and the tournament will take place from November 14 to 21.

ATP Tour Finals group

Green Group

1) Novak Djokovic

2) Stefanos Tsitsipas

3) Andrey Rublev

4) Casper Ruud

Red Group

1) Daniil Medvedev

2) Alexander Zverev

3) Matteo Berrettini

4) Hubert Hurkacz

ATP Finals Round 1 fixtures

Date Match 14th November Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz 15th November Alexander Zevrev vs Matteo Berrettini 15th November Novak Djokovic vs Casper Rudd 16th November Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic narrowly missed out on Calendar Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic narrowly missed out on the Calendar Grand Slam as he was defeated by world number two Daniil Medvedev at the US Open after winning the three Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon) before this tournament. The Russian defeated the Serbian in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to win his first Grand Slam.

Post the disappointment in New York, Djokovic bounced back to win his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters. The final was a rematch of the US Open 2021 final, but this time the Serbian got his revenge over his Russian counterpart by defeating him 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.