Last Updated:

ATP Tour Finals Groups Announced: Novak Djokovic & Daniil Medvedev To Lead

Novak Djokovic will be looking to win the ATP Tour Finals for a record-equalling sixth time. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas have won it once.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
ATP Tour Finals

Image: Twitter@USOpen


After Novak Djokovic clinched the year-end number one ranking for a record seventh time, the 20-time Grand Slam winner will also hope to win a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title in Turin. Roger Federer has won the title on six occasions (2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2011) while the Serbian legend has won it five times (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015).

Other than Djokovic, amongst the current top eight players, Daniil Medvedev (2020) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019) have won the title on one occasion each. Medvedev won the championship last year with a perfect 5-0 record as he recorded a hat-trick of wins over the world's top three players (Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem). This was the first time when this feat was achieved in the 50-year history of the event.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting ATP Tour Finals, here is a look at the draw as the top eight players in the world fight it to win the year-end championship. The groups were announced on Thursday night at the tournament's draw ceremony in Turin, and the tournament will take place from November 14 to 21.

READ | John Isner analyses serves of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev as ATP Finals draws close

ATP Tour Finals group

Green Group

1) Novak Djokovic
2) Stefanos Tsitsipas
3) Andrey Rublev
4) Casper Ruud

Red Group

1) Daniil Medvedev
2) Alexander Zverev
3) Matteo Berrettini
4) Hubert Hurkacz 

ATP Finals Round 1 fixtures

Date Match

14th November

Daniil Medvedev vs Hubert Hurkacz

15th November 

Alexander Zevrev vs Matteo Berrettini

15th November 

Novak Djokovic vs Casper Rudd

16th November

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic narrowly missed out on Calendar Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic narrowly missed out on the Calendar Grand Slam as he was defeated by world number two Daniil Medvedev at the US Open after winning the three Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon) before this tournament. The Russian defeated the Serbian in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4) to win his first Grand Slam.

READ | Roger Federer slumps further in ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic holds top spot

Post the disappointment in New York, Djokovic bounced back to win his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title at the Paris Masters. The final was a rematch of the US Open 2021 final, but this time the Serbian got his revenge over his Russian counterpart by defeating him 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

READ | Novak Djokovic's epic reply when asked if he sees himself as Medvedev's coach in future
READ | Novak Djokovic clinches year-end World No 1 spot for record 7th time after beating Hurkacz
Tags: ATP Tour Finals, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com