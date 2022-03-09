ATP, WTA, ITF, & Four Grand Slams Join Forces To Support Ukraine With Humanitarian Aid

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters Day 14, the ATP, WTA, ITF, and the four Grand Slams the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open have come forward to help people in Ukraine. As per the information available on the ATP website, all the above-mentioned bodies have joined hands new initiative to support the humanitarian relief efforts for the war in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine war: Tennis bodies set to offer humanitarian aid

According to the information, the support to those affected by this crisis will take place as part of the newly created Tennis Plays For Peace campaign over the coming weeks. Each of the seven entities has donated $100,000 USD to the humanitarian relief efforts, with donations supporting Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which will provide immediate help on the ground across the region, as well as the Ukraine Tennis Federation.

The seven bodies will also signal support via their social and digital platforms by prominently featuring the Ukraine ribbon icon, with everyone in the tennis ecosystem encouraged to use the hashtag #TennisPlaysforPeace. In addition, physical ribbons will be distributed for ATP & WTA players to wear at the upcoming BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells. Ukrainian tennis players Elina Svitolina and Sergiy Stakhovsky, who has himself returned to Ukraine to join the reserve army, have produced a powerful and emotive short video with a message of hope for their country.

ITF issue statement over Russia Ukraine War

The ITF recently said that it has cancelled its events on Russian soil “indefinitely,” and no events would be scheduled in Belarus this year. It also postponed an event scheduled for Ukraine in April, citing heightened security concerns. The ITF said in a statement said, “This is a fast-evolving situation. We are constantly monitoring events and remain in active discussion with the ITF tennis family, the ITF Board and security experts to decide and align around our next course of action. We stand united with the population of Ukraine. Right now, our priority remains the safety of all those participating in our events. We will of course be providing more information as soon as possible.”

Earlier, ITF in its joint statement with all the international governing bodies of the sport has said that a deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week. "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return."