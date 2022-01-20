Aus Open 2022: Former World No. 1 Andy Murray Crashes Out, Loses To 120-ranked Qualifier

Former world number one Andy Murray crashed out of the Australian Open 2022 on Thursday following a straight-sets defeat to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round.

The Brit star lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, in what was a subdued performance from him. Murray's latest defeat comes after a five-set thriller against 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

Andy Murray crashes out of Australian Open 2022

Andy Murray seemed fatigued in his second-round Australian Open 2022 match against Taro Daniel following a gruelling first-round victory against Nikoloz Basilashvili. Interestingly, this was Murray's first defeat against an opponent ranked as low as Daniel.

With the former world number one now knocked out, it means that Daniel Evans is the only other Brit left in the men's singles. Meanwhile, as for his Japanese opponent, it meant that the 28-year old reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Taro, who was thrilled to beat the former world number one, said in his post-match interview, "Winning a big match like this is unbelievable. It was an amazing level from me. I was getting nervous in the third set. I tried not to make a big deal about this - everyone said I was playing Murray - but I tried to treat it like another match."

As for Murray, although he was disappointed was his performance, he acknowledged the crowd by giving them a thumbs up. The former world number one made 34 unforced errors in the first two sets itself against Daniel. The only occasion when the Brit seemed to produce a comeback was in the third when he edged 2-0 up. However, his Japanese opponent broke back immediately and 45 minutes after finished the match with a volley.

How to watch Australian Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Australian Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Six SD/HD channels. As for the Aus Open live stream, fans can tune in to the Sony LIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the matches on the social media handles of the Australian Open.