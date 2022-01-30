Aus Open: As Rafael Nadal Wins 21st Grand Slam Title, Fans Say 'Never Saw Him This Happy'

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal scripted history on Sunday by winning his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2022. Nadal was 2-6, 6-7(5) down in the first two sets of the game and yet again displayed his master class by winning the final three-sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the match that lasted for almost five and a half hours. The men’s singles final itself was a landmark in the year-opening major tournament, as at 5 hours and 24 minutes, it became the second-longest Aus Open final.

It now stands second to Novak Djokovic and Nadal’s final clash in 2012, which lasted for a total of 5 hours and 53 minutes and ended with Nadal on the losing side. However, this time around, Nadal scripted an incredible comeback against the US Open 2021 winner and went past Serbia superstar Djokovic and French legend Roger Federer in the list of tennis players with the most no. of Grand Slam titles. While Nadal earned his 21st Grand Slam title, Djokovic and Federer have won 20 Grand Slam titles each.

This was Nadal’s second title win at the Australian Open, having won the title last in 2009, as he lost four other finals at the Melbourne Park before winning it again on his sixth attempt. Meanwhile, the tennis fans around the globe were elated on witnessing Nadal re-write history as they hailed him for his absolute master class. While fans thanked Nadal for the amazing match, they also mentioned that they have never seen him so happy.

How did fans react to the record-breaking win by Rafael Nadal?

A fan mentioned in his tweet that he feels bad for anyone who will face him at the French Open in the summer, as Nadal’s best is better than anyone else when he is healthy. At the same time, fans had a tough time imagining how hard the Spainaird must have trained himself for achieving the milestone. Fans also mentioned that he deserved the Grand Slam title win and said they are happy for him.

Never saw him so happy. Thank you for the incredible match! pic.twitter.com/cUgGqON79L — Sonja Puc (@SonjaPuc17) January 30, 2022

I feel bad for anyone that’s gotta play him now at Roland Garros…when healthy his best is better than anyone else’s. — Masood (@Masoodster) January 30, 2022

Can’t imagine how hard he had trained and what tough times he had gotten through. This says it all. Very well done Rafa. Well deserved 🏆👏🙌 — Kaori (@kaori35888) January 30, 2022

Much deserved championship for Rafa who truly cares for the world's wellbeing!!! — The Real Gumby (@TGumby) January 30, 2022

(Image: AP)