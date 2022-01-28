Aus Open: Nadal One Win Away From Historic 21st Grand Slam Title After Beating Berrettini

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is now just one win away from setting a new record after his semifinal win over Matteo Berrettini in the Australian Open. Nadal will move on to the finals and if he manages to win that, then he will have 21 Grand Slam titles and will move ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The three of them are currently tied on 20 Grand Slams which is the current record for men's singles tennis.

Nadal defeated Matteo Berrettini in four sets after the Italian attempted to make a comeback after winning the fourth set but Nadal did well to hold on and win 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. Berrettini was hitting aces down the line throughout the match but Nadal did well to counter the Italian giants powering serve. Berrettini hit 14 aces but his win percentage on his second service was not good at all as it was 47% compared to Nadal's 67%.

Berrettini was able to only get to two break points and won one of those. Nadal had a total of eight breakpoints and won four of those. While the Italian had done well to get here, Nadal just proved to be too much for him despite an attempt for a comeback by winning the third set. Nadal did superbly well to hold onto the fourth set and not let the momentum shift as he marches towards his 21st Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal talks up his chances of winning Aus Open

In the post-match on-court interview Nadal talked about Berrettini and how well he plays, "I started the match playing great. The first two sets were one of the best so far for a long time. Then I know how good Matteo is, he is a very solid player, very dangerous. In the third, I know at some point he is going to go for the shots. And then I think I didn’t play a good game with myself in the fourth and third. He played some great shots, passing shot down the line, unbelievable. Then, yeah, then I had to suffer and wanted to fight in the fourth again."

Nadal then said that he is fully focused on winning the Aus Open and that he has had good finals here against Djokovic and Federer but never thought he would get another chance in 2022. "For me, it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else. It is just an amazing event that as I said a couple of days ago now, I have been a little bit unlucky in my career with some injuries. At times I play good finals against Novak in 2012 and Roger in 2017. I was lucky to win once in 2009 but I never thought about another chance in 2022. Just enjoy the victory today and after that try my best," added Nadal.

