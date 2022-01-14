Australia Agrees To Defer Deporting Novak Djokovic; World #1's Lawyers Seek Sunday Hearing

The Australian government has agreed to delay the detention and deportation of tennis star Novak Djokovic after Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke once again cancelled the player's visa. Addressing the Judge, the lawyer representing the Australian government confirmed that the Australian administration will not undertake removal proceedings and that a full hearing on Sunday morning was acceptable to them as requested by Novak Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood.

"Today, I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so. This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. In making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic. The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments." Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke said.

Djokovic deportation: Proceedings to be transferred to Federal Court

Meanwhile, Judge Anthony Kelly has ordered the proceedings to be transferred to the Federal Court despite Djokovic's lawyers request urging the case to stay with this court (Federal Circuit) to speed things up. The Serbian is due to attend an interview with immigration officials at 8 am tomorrow.

On the other hand, Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic while speaking to BBC regarding the Djokovic deportation matter said that they are doing what they can to support Novak Djokovic and has been having conversations with Australia's PM Scott Morrison and said that ultimately that they do acknowledge that this is Australia's business and it really doesn't want to do anything to harm the countries' relationship by pressing on an issue involving a single person.

Image: AP