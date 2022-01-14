Australia PM On Novak Djokovic's Visa Cancellation: 'Australians Made Many Sacrifices'

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has issued a statement on the Novak Djokovic visa cancellation issue which will deny the Serbian to take part in this years Australian Open. The Novak Djokovic vaccine saga ahead of the Australian Open saw a lot of twists and turns before the Serbian's was granted a medical exemption for the tournament. However the World No 1 visa was first revoked when he arrived in the country. While being kept in detention Djokovic fought his way to ensure that he gets a chance to play the tournament where he was handed the top seeding. With Djokovic visa cancellation taking place the Serbian is no longer part of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Djokovic news: Scott Morrison issues statement on Novak Djokovic visa cancellation

Australia PM Scott Morrison is his statement over Novak Djokovic Visa cancellation said that after careful consideration the decision was taken to cancel Novak Djokovic visa on basis of health and good order grounds. He said that it was in the public interest to do so. The statement further said that Australians have made sacrifices during the pandemic and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected. Here's is Scott Morrison's entire statement.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke issue a statement on Novak Djokovic visa cancellation

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke in his statement said "Today I exercised my power... to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so. This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. n making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic".

The statement further said, " The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.”

Image: AP/ Australian Open/ Instagram