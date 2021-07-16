Australian Alex De Minaur's Olympic Dream Shattered After Testing Positive For COVID-19

After Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics, Australia's tennis team suffered yet another setback with Alex de Minaur being forced to withdraw from the Australian Olympic team due to COVID-19. According to the report by news.com.au the news regarding the same was announced on Friday morning by the Australian Olympic Committee, with Chef de mission Ian Chesterman.

COVID-19 forces Alex de Minaur to miss Tokyo Olympics

Ian Chesterman while speaking to reporters said that de Minaur was “shattered” over the news. He said “We are very disappointed for Alex and he is shattered, not being able to come. It has been his dream to represent Australia at the Olympic Games since he was a child, but he sent his best wishes for the team.” As per the report, de Minaur had tested negative on July 2 after leaving the Wimbledon bubble. Then he flew to Spain and is said to have developed symptoms, initially testing negative before receiving a positive result on July 10 and another positive test soon after.

The AOC has expressed sympathy for Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur following news of a second positive PCR test conducted prior to his departure for Tokyo 2020 💚💛 https://t.co/FVgOKY8UhO — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) July 16, 2021

The 22-year old was all excited when he was named in the Olympic team. De Minaur back then had said that playing for the country is always going to be very special as well as amazing. He even spoke about how excited he was to go with all the other incredible athletes from Australia and hopefully represent Australia and do Australia proud.

With no Kyrgios and de Minaur in the team, Australia will now have nine players in the Olympic-bound Tennis contingent. The women's team will comprise of World No.1 Ash Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur and doubles pair Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders, while the men's team of John Millman, James Duckworth, Luke Saville and John Peers will be competing for the gold medal in Japan.

Why did Nick Kyrgios pull out of the Tokyo Olympics?

A couple of days back, Nick Kyrgios posted a message on his Twitter account explaining the reason behind skipping the Olympics. The Australian star said that the thought of playing in front of an empty stadium does not feel right. The tweet was made after Olympic Organisers decided to not allow spectators into any venues in Tokyo during the games.

The 26-year-old stated that playing in the Olympic Games is a dream and he will never get that kind of opportunity yet again. Kyrgios also referred to the abdominal injury being a factor in his withdrawal from the Olympic Games, which start on July 23. He wrote about not taking an opportunity from a fit Australian athlete to represent the country and will also take all the time to recover.

Credit: AP