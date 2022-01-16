Australian Immigration Minister Welcomes Djokovic's Deportation Verdict; Read Statement

Australia's immigration minister Alex Hawke MP has welcomed the court verdict over Novak Djokovic deportation from Australia on Sunday. World No 1 lost his appeal over the cancellation of his visa due to a vaccination issue. Australian Open organizers had made it compulsory for players taking part in the Grand Slam tournament to be fully vaccinated. Novak Djokovic however was granted medical exemption in order to take part in the Australian Open which will be starting from Monday, January 17.

Alex Hawke happy with judgement over Novak Djokovic deportation

Alex Hawke in his statement has said that he welcomed the unanimous decision by the Full Federal Court of Australia, which upheld his decision to exercise his power under the Migration Act to cancel Mr Novak Djokovic’s visa in the public interest. The statement said Australia’s strong border protection policies have kept us safe during the pandemic, resulting in one of the lowest death rates, strongest economic recoveries, and highest vaccination rates in the world. Strong border protection policies are also fundamental to safeguarding Australia’s social cohesion which continues to strengthen despite the pandemic.

Australians have made great sacrifices to get to this point and the Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting this position, as the Australian people expect. To date, around 43 million vaccination doses have been administered in Australia and more than 91.6% of Australians aged 16 years and over are fully vaccinated. Accordingly, Australia has been able to commence a step-by-step, safe reopening of its international border as a result of this successful vaccination program.

Novak Djokovic loses appeal against visa cancellation

Novak Djokovic's hope of defending his Australian Open crown went up in smoke after his deportation appeal was cancelled. Three Federal Court judges upheld a decision made on Friday by the immigration minister to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds. A deportation order usually also includes a three-year ban on returning to Australia.

Back on January 6, Novak Djokovic’s visa was initially cancelled at Melbourne’s airport hours after he arrived to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2022. A border official cancelled his visa after deciding Djokovic didn’t qualify for a medical exemption from Australia’s rules for unvaccinated visitors.

Image: Twitter/AP