Australian Open 2021 Cancellation Could Have Caused WHOPPING $100 Million Loss?

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc - in general on the world - and as an extension of this, on sports as well. For a field that depends so strongly on international travel and is sustained by the presence of crowds, a highly infectious pandemic spelt immediate trouble. Multiple cancellations and postponements have led to sponsors pulling out, or not committing as much as they did previously. Even the strongest organizations have felt the pinch of the pandemic, and the Australian Open is no different.

Australian Open 2021 could have faced potential $100 million loss?

The Australian Open dates for 2021 have become a topic of much speculation in recent days. Uncertainty about the Grand Slam has increased amidst the pandemic and rumours of a lack of agreement between the Victoria State government and Tennis Australia. With the premier of the state of Victoria - under whose jurisdiction the Australian Open's venue of Melbourne Park falls - almost unilaterally confirming that the Australian Open will be postponed, things look bleak for the 2021 tennis schedule going on in normal time.

Tennis Australia has now revealed that it was facing potential losses worth around $100 million in the event of a cancellation. The governing body has also clarified that it will require external help to overcome the losses that they expect to incur this year. According to a report by ubitennis.net, Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia has written a letter to the local press saying, “We expect that we will use the majority of our reserves in maintaining funding to the sport and playing group. As a result, we are exploring options for a line of credit and/or a loan which will allow us to maintain cash flow at critical times and support us in the recovery from the impacts of the pandemic once access to government subsidies have ended".

Australian Open dates and 2021 tennis schedule

In this alleged letter, Tiley also put to bed all rumours of cancellations and delays regarding the first Grand Slam of the year. “It’s taken a while, but the great news is it looks like we are going to be able to hold the AO on February 8,” confirmed Tiley. This is a significant delay to the tournament which was slated to begin on January 18, 2021. Tennis Australia will pay to fly players into Melbourne via charter flights. This will be followed by a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Players will be allowed to leave their hotel room for up to five hours each day, under the condition that they stay within the ‘biosecure bubble’ and practice with just one coach at a time. This privilege will only be extended to players who return a negative COVID test on day 2 of their quarantine. Five COVID-19 tests will take place on Days 1, 3, 7, 10 and 14.

