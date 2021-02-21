Australian Open 2021 Final Djokovic Vs Medvedev Live Stream, H2H, Prediction And Updates

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will face each other for the Australian Open 2021 Final on Saturday, 7:30 PM AEDT (2:00 PM IST). The final will be held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Djokovic, who has never lost at Rod Laver Arena, will be playing for his ninth Australian Open 2021 final.

Djokovic has won all his previous finals yet, and remains a heavy favourite to win in Australia. However, Medvedev has been on a 20-match winning streak, and is expected to rise to the World No. 3 ranking. Medvedev has been on a streak since November, beating every top-seeded player (except Roger Federer). Including Djokovic, only six players have had equal or longer streaks.

Djokovic has also been dealing with an oblique muscle tear. While he is playing, the effects of the injury have affected his game, even leading up to this semi-finals. However, Djokovic looked better during his last game as he beat Aslan Karatsev in straight sets.

Djokovic vs Medvedev live streaming: How to watch the Australian Open final live?

India

As with all other Australian Open 2021 matches, the final will be broadcasted live on the Sony Six SD and HD channels in India. Sony will also be providing the live streaming options for the Australian Open. Fans will be able to watch the Australian Open final live on the SonyLIV app and site. The live scores will be available to everyone on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Other countries

Australia – Channel 9 (broadcast), 9Now (streaming)

USA – ESPN and the Tennis Channel (broadcast), Sling TV and fuboTV (streaming)

Canada – TSN (broadcast and live streaming)

UK – Eurosport

New Zealand – Sky Sports

Australian Open 2021 final: Djokovic vs Medvedev prediction

Novak Djokovic will beat Daniil Medvedev to win the Australian Open 2021 final.

Djokovic vs Medvedev head to head

Djokovic and Medvedev have faced each other seven times over the past few years. They last met at the Nitto ATP Finals in Great Britain, which the World No. 4 won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. However, Djokovic leads with four wins. His last win came in 2020, which came with the ATP Cup in Australia.

This is Novak's #AusOpen world and we're just living in it 🌏



🇷🇸 @DjokerNole is a finalist Down Under for the 9️⃣th time.#AO2021 pic.twitter.com/5tcIiCloHu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021

(Image credits: AP)