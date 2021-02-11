Australian Open 2021 Gauff Vs Svitolina Live Stream In India, H2H, Round 2 Match Preview

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff will take on Ukrainian hopeful Elina Svitvolina in a Round 2 match at the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Coco Gauff vs Svitolina live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Australian Open Round 2: Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina match preview

An exciting clash is on the cards for tennis fans as we go into Day 4 of the Australian Open 2021. 16-year-old Coco Gauff will lock horns with the 26-year-old Elina Svitvolina for a place in the third round of the Slam. Both ladies have come into this round after straight-set wins in Round 1, with Gauff making easy work of Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-2 and Svitolina putting up a second set fight against Maria Bouzkova 6-3, 7-6(5).

While Gauff may be the crowd puller, what with her sensational arrival to the Slams, Svitolina is no small scalp. A decade more experienced than the teenager and ranked considerably higher, at No.5, Svitolina has been charting a steady rise in the world of women’s tennis. The Ukrainian star has two Australian Open quarterfinal appearances in the bank to go along with her two semi-finals at Wimbledon and one at the US Open in 2019.

She comes into the Slam having reached the quarter-finals of the Abu Dhabi Open in January and the Gippsland Trophy event last week. Meanwhile, Gauff, who, for her age is playing an incredibly impressive 7th Grand Slam, is only ranked No.48. Her best performances in the Grand Slams have been Round 4 appearances at the Australian Open in 2020 and at Wimbledon in 2019. The youngster has also struggled to go deep in any tournament since the Top Seed Open in August 2020.

Coco Gauff WTA ranking

Coco Gauff became a household name in the US when, at 15 years of age, she became the youngest player to reach the main draw at Wimbledon by qualifying and then went on to upset Venus Williams in Round 1. Having started 2018 ranked 875, Gauff made a huge leap to end 2019 as World No.68. She is currently ranked no.48 by the WTA.

Coco Gauff vs Svitolina live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Coco Gauff vs Svitolina live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Coco Gauff vs Svitolina head to head

The Coco Gauff vs Svitolina head to head stands at 0-0 since this will be the first-ever meeting for the pair.

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter