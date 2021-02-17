Australian Open 2021 Quarter-final Nadal Vs Tsitsipas Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview

World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will go up against 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the last men's quarter-final match of the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST (7:30 pm local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Tsitsipas live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview.

Remember this moment in 2019?@steftsitsipas is seeking to back it up with a second top 10 Grand Slam win when he takes on Rafael Nadal tonight.#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/QCe1LExlWq — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 16, 2021

Australian Open quarter-final: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match preview

Greek hopeful Stefanos Tsitsipas will be geared up to take on long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the quarter-finals of the Australian Open 2021. Having upset Roger Federer to reach the semi-finals of the tournament in 2019, Tsitsipas will look to recreate his 12-break point saving performance and pull off another big win to reach the semis once again. The World No.5 defeated Gilles Simon in straight sets before overcoming local boy Thanasi Kokkinakis in a mammoth five-setter.

A quick match against Sweden's Mikael Ymer and a walkover from Matteo Berrettini means that Tsitsipas should be well-rested as he comes into this match. The youngster will be aiming to make it to his first-ever Grand Slam final at the Australian Open 2021. This, as he goes up against Rafael Nadal, 28-time Grand Slam finalist and 20-time Slam winner who is aiming to make men's tennis history with a 21st championship crown. Having been sorted into a relatively easier draw, Nadal has powered past each of his opponents without dropping a single set. He has played Serbia's Laslo Dere, Michael Mmoh, Cameron Norrie and Fabio Fognini to set up this meeting.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Nadal vs Tsitsipas live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas head to head

This will be the 8th career meeting between Nadal and Tsitsipas. Nadal currently leads the H2H between the pair with a dominant 6-1 record. Nadal's hardcourt wins over Tsitsipas include a 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 victory in the 2019 Australian Open semi-finals, two Nitto ATP Finals wins in 2020 and 2019 and an ATP Canada win in 2018.

Nadal vs Tsitsipas prediction

Going by the numbers and the history between both players, this match should be one of the more well-fought ones between the two in recent years. We predict Nadal winning this in 4 sets. The winner of this match will face the winner of the Rublev vs Medvedev match in the semi-finals.

