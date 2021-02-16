Australian Open 2021 Quarter-final Williams Vs Halep Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep will face off with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the second Women's singles quarter-final at the Australian Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm IST (7:00 pm local time) at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Williams vs Halep live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India, our match preview and prediction.

Australian Open quarter-finals: Serena Williams vs Simona Halep match preview

The two heavyweights of the women's singles draw will go head to head in what promises to be a cracker of a Grand Slam quarter-final. Serena Williams pulled out of her semi-final match at the Yarra Valley Classic 10 days ago, but the injury seems not have really made a difference to the GOAT. Williams ploughed through Laura Siegmund, Nina Stojanović, Anastasia Potapova and Aryna Sabalenka with no trouble and has dropped just one set (against Sabalenka) on her way to the QFs.

Having lost a tough final to Caroline Wozniaki at Melbourne Park in 2018, Simona Halep will be back trying to conquer the Australian Open. Now with two Slam titles - Wimbledon and Roland Garros - in her kitty, the more experienced Halep has also made quick work of all her challengers so far. The second-seeded Romanian downed locals Lizette Cabrera and Ajla Tomljanović, Russian Veronika Kudermetova and 2020 French Open winner Iga Świątek to set up this match with Williams. She has given up a few leads, losing first sets to Świątek and Tomljanović and will have to be careful not to give Williams a lead early in the game.

Williams vs Halep live streaming

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Williams vs Halep live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Williams vs Halep head to head

This will be the 12th career meeting between Serena Williams and Simona Halep. Of the 12, Williams currently leads the H2H with a huge 9-2 advantage. This gap becomes even wider when you consider that each of the pair's six games on outdoor hardcourts have been won by Williams. The last encounter between the two, at the Wimbledon final in 2019, was won by Halep.

Williams vs Halep prediction

Considering the flux in the women's draw, anything is possible at this match. With so much experience between them, we expect this match to be nothing short of a three-set extravaganza worthy of a Final. Serena Willimas is fighting for a prize that has eluded her for three years and has looked highly motivated this year so we predict a well-fought victory for her.

