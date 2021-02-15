Australian Open 2021 Round 4 Barty Vs Rogers Live Stream, H2H, Prediction & Match Preview

American challenger Shelby Rogers will lock horns with Women's top seed Ash Barty in a Round 4 match of the Australian Open 2021. The Barty vs Rogers match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. Here are the Barty vs Rogers live streaming details, how to watch the Australian Open live in India and our match preview and prediction.

Australian Open Round 4: Ash Barty vs Shelby Rogers match preview

Returning from a year-long break, Women's World No.1, Ash Barty will be aiming for a second Grand Slam title as she goes into her Round 4 match against American Shelby Rogers on Monday. Despite such a long time away from the game, the Aussie has managed to keep herself in fine form and will be high on confidence after her title win at the recently concluded Yarra Valley Classic at Melbourne. So far, Barty has steamrolled past all her opponents at the Australian Open 2021.

Her Round 1 double-bagel of Montenegria's Danka Kovinić was followed by straight-set victories over compatriot Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 7(9)-6(7) and Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-4. Barty will also be hoping to reach her first-ever final at her home Grand Slam this year. In her way will be current Women's No.57, Shelby Rogers.

Rogers will be playing to reach her third Grand Slam quarter-final and her first at Melbourne Park. She has defeated Fiona Ferro, Rebecca Peterson and Petra Martic in straight-set encounters to make it to Round 4.

Australian Open 2021: Barty vs Rogers live streaming details

All the Australian Open 2021 matches will be telecast live in India on the Sony Six SD and HD channels. Sony will also be offering Australian Open live streams, meaning that fans can watch the Barty vs Rogers live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website. The live scores of the games can be followed on the Australian Open website and Twitter page.

Australian Open 2021: Barty vs Rogers head to head

This will be the third career meeting between Ash Barty and Shelby Rogers. Barty has a conclusive 2-0 head-to-head advantage over the American. Both of the pair's meetings have come on hard courts, with Barty winning their last encounter at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne on February 5, 2021, with a 7-5, 2-6 and 10-4 scoreline.

Australian Open 2021: Barty vs Rogers prediction

Despite the huge difference in experience and ranking, we expect Shelby Rogers to put up some tough resistance against Barty. However, the 2019 French Open champions should advance to the quarter-final in three sets. The winner of this match will face the winner of the Kiki Bertens vs Karolina Muchova match in the QFs.

