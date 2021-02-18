Australian Open 2021 Semi-final Djokovic Vs Karatsev Live Stream In India, H2H, Preview

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic will take on Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the first semifinal match of the Australian Open 2021 on Thursday, February 18. The match will be played at the Melbourne Park’s showpiece Rod Laver Arena with Djokovic starting as a favourite against his No. 114 ranked opponent. The action is scheduled to commence from 2:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at Australian Open 2021 live stream details, Djokovic vs Karatsev head to head record and where to watch Australian Open live.

Also Read | Australian Open 2021 Sees Innovations Powered By Infosys For Fans' Virtual Experience

Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Both Novak Djokovic and Aslan Karatsev began their Australian Open 2021 campaign on an emphatic note. The World No. 1 ranked Djokovic recently defeated Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinal. On the other hand, Karatsev pipped Grigor Dimitrov 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to become the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam semifinal since Vladimir Voltchkov at the 2000 Wimbledon.

Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Aslan Karatsev head to head

Novak Djokovic and Aslan Karatsev are yet to play a singles match against each other. The upcoming Australian Open 2021 semifinal marks their first head-to-head occasion.

"The more you put yourself in that environment the more you can thrive."



In a thrilling final set, @jennifurbrady95 stood up in the moment 💯#AusOpen | #AO2021 pic.twitter.com/IJ5ng7lwYT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 18, 2021

Also Read | Australian Open 2021: Fabio Fognini Nearly Gets Into Fight With Opponent Salvatore Caruso

Djokovic vs Karatsev live streaming: Where to watch Australian Open live?

The 2021 Australian Open live matches will be telecasted on the Sony Six channels. The Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ongoing Australian Open 2021 event. All Australian Open 2021 matches, including the upcoming Djokovic vs Karatsev live streaming will also be available on the SonyLIV app as well as on its website. The Djokovic vs Karatsev match is scheduled to commence from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

Djokovic vs Karatsev prediction

As per our Djokovic vs Karatsev prediction, Novak Djokovic will emerge as the winner of the match.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Reacts After Drunk Woman Shows Him Middle Finger At Australian Open 2021

Australian Open 2021 updates and Serena Williams ranking

In other Australian Open 2021 news, Serena Williams lost 3-6, 4-6 to Naomi Osaka in the first women's singles semifinal. As per WTA, Serena Williams is No. 11 on the rankings.

Australian Open 2021 updates

Also Read | Lockdown Imposed In Melbourne Ahead Of Australian Open, No Spectators Allowed

Image source: ATP Tour Twitter