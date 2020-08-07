Australian Open 2021 Set To Be Hosted In Sydney As Melbourne Spirals Into COVID-19 Chaos

Australian Open 2021, scheduled to be held in January next year, is clouded with uncertainty at the moment due to a recent spike in coronavirus cases in Melbourne. The first of the four annual Grand Slam tournaments, Australian Open has been hosted by Melbourne since 1972. In wake of the global pandemic and coronavirus crisis in Melbourne, New South Wales deputy premier John Barilaro recently stated that his state is willing to host Australian Open 2021, should the crisis in Melbourne fail to fall under control by the time.

Alternate venue proposal for Australian Open 2021 after spike in Melbourne coronavirus cases

While speaking on 2GB Radio, John Barilaro said that Australian Open 2021, scheduled to be held in Victoria’s capital Melbourne, is important for the Australian economy as well as for the “Australian psyche” when it comes to sport. He added that the New South Wales government “should be able to work with Victorians” in order to find a way to organise Australian Open 2021 as per its schedule.

Earlier, Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said that the organisers of the tournament are yet to draw up a contingency plan for Australian Open 2021 to move out of Victoria. He said their focus over the course of the next few weeks will be to make plans to ensure Australian Open 2021 goes ahead in its traditional venue itself. He also stated that he will be looking at how US Open 2020 and French Open 2020 take place in order to put contingencies in place for Australian Open 2021. Tiley added that even though Melbourne has "other great facilities”, Australian Open 2021 is currently committed to Melbourne Park itself.

Nick Kyrgios unsure about Australian Open 2021 schedule

Australia’s very own tennis star Nick Kyrgios recently gave his take on the prospect of staging the Australian Open 2021. During a recent interaction with Channel Nine, the 25-year-old expressed his doubts on whether the tournament will take place next year or not, saying that these are “sad times” for the city of Melbourne, referring to the rising Melbourne coronavirus cases.

The road ahead for US Open 2020 and French Open 2020

US Open 2020 is currently on course to be played between August 31 and September 13. The tournament will become the first major tennis event since the coronavirus pandemic brought about a disruption to the sport in March earlier this year. However, US Open 2020 will not feature some star attractions like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the two have pulled out of the tournament. On the other hand, French Open 2020 is scheduled to be played in September. It is slated to commence on September 27 and will run till October 11.

Image Courtesy: AP