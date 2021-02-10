Australian Open 2021 Tsitsipas Vs Kokkinakis Live Stream In India, H2H And Match Preview

5th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on unseeded Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second-round match of the Australian Open 2021 on Thursday, February 11. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne with Tsitsipas starting as a favourite versus the local talent Kokkinakis. Here's a look at Australian Open 2021 live stream details, Tsitsipas vs Kokkinakis head to head record and where to watch Aus Open live.

Australian Open 2021 live stream: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis preview

Ahead of the clash, Kokkinakis had called Tsitsipas a phenomenal player and one of the favourites to win this years tournament and the Greek tennis player has already started his journey towards lifting the title with a bang. Tsitsipas defeated experienced Gilles Simon in straight sets in the first round. He beat his French opponent with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 scoreline.

⚠️ WARNING ⚠️ @StefTsitsipas steamroller enters the #AusOpen second round. Be sure to wear a hard hat. 👷‍♂️#AO2021 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) February 9, 2021

In that contest, Tsitsipas didn’t face a breakpoint and only dropped 12 points behind his own serve. He struck 25 winners compared to Simon’s six. Simon ended with more unforced errors at 26. On the other hand, Kokkinakis dominated Soonwoo Kwon in the first round to win the match 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

In the match, Kokkinakis blasted 30 winners as he completely outplayed Kwon in a contest that lasted just 93 minutes. Kokkinakis' last win at the Australian Open was in 2015 when he shocked 11th seed Ernests Gulbis in a five-set epic. The 24-year old who won his last two top-10 matches against Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori reached a career-high ranking of 69 in 2015 but slipped down to 267th after skipping the entire 2020 season.

Australian Open: Tsitsipas vs Kokkinakis head to head

Speaking about Tsitsipas vs Kokkinakis head to head record, both players are going to face each other for the first in their career.

Tsitsipas vs Kokkinakis live streaming: where to watch Aus Open live?

Speaking about where to watch Aus Open live, Sony Six will be the official Australian Open telecast channel in India and the Indian subcontinent. Coming to Tsitsipas vs Kokkinakis live streaming the match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website as well

