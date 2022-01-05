Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic Granted 'exemption Permission', But Was It Justified?

Ending months-long speculation over his participation at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic on Tuesday has confirmed via social media that he will indeed be playing in the first Grand Slam of the year. The defending champion took to his Instagram handle to announce that he was leaving for Melbourne to participate in the tournament with an 'exemption permission'.

Interestingly, Djokovic had previously refused to reveal his vaccine status and hinted at his uncertainty about participating in the tournament for a tenth title and record-breaking 21st major. "Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," he had said during a Facebook chat with other Serbian athletes last year. Australian Open officials, however, has always stood firm on their decision of not allowing unvaccinated players to enter Victoria. It also added that players not willing to vaccinate could secure medical exemption on reasonable grounds.

Novak Djokovic, in a social media post, wrote: "Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I've spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022."

'What makes you so special?' Fans blast Novak Djokovic for 'exemption permission'

Much to the World No.1's dismay, the announcement has ever since sparked massive outrage especially among Australians, some of whom are still unable to travel interstate or internationally. The debate continues to rage about the validity of Djokovic's vaccine exemption in a city where several people lived through months of strict lockdowns and severe travel regulations to limit the spread of novel coronavirus.

Amid severe public backlash, the Australian Open organisers were quick to respond stating the decision was met by approval from independent experts. Tennis Australia chief executive, Craig Tiley, said Djokovic's exemption was the same that anyone could be eligible for under the country's Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ATAGI) guidelines.

“If there are several reasons why they are unable to be vaccinated, Atagi have set out very clear guidelines that have to be followed in order for you to be added to the Australian immunisation register and if you are added to that register, you are then exempt from a vaccination and can come into Australia,” he told Nine’s Today Show as reported by The Guardian. However, Tiley's statement drew fire on Twitter as fans questioned the legitimacy of his medical exemption, with some going a step further so as to threaten a boycott of the tournament.

My mate hasn’t seen his fully vaccinated Australian wife and kids for months as she had to fly to UK for family emergency and couldn’t get back. They just arrived back in Darwin and may not get back into WA until February, but you enjoy your exemption permission. — Pome Pete (@peteccowan) January 4, 2022

I'm an Australian living in the uk. I couldn't attend my father or my sister's funeral in Australia. In fact my mother couldn't even cross state lines to go to her daughter's funeral.



Cheers mate. Good luck with that crowd. — MrAB 🇦🇺💛💚 (@johnisbruce) January 4, 2022

@AustralianOpen how much health, love and joy and respect do you think the people of Melbourne will have for your tournament after giving this guy the red anti vaccination carpet? Appalling double standards. — Peter H (@peter4holidays) January 4, 2022

This is insensitive to us locals, Novak. I’ve just had my third shot, after spending most of last year working & schooling from home, for myself, my fam & community. Victorians have done it tough. Maybe if you empathised, you’d have some support, but expect a hostile reception. — Lil M (@lillimetime) January 4, 2022

There is also going to be a lack of trust here without knowing exactly what the medical exemption is. Independent commissions isn’t going to be sufficient enough for most. — The Big 3 (@Big3Tennis) January 4, 2022

Possible grounds for Novak Djokovic being granted medical exemption

The ATAGI has laid out the criterion for medical as well as non-medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccination. The organization has listed several reasons for a temporary medical exemption, including inflammatory cardiac illness at least within past three months, acute rheumatic fever, or having a history of anaphylaxis. Another point noteworthy is that COVID-19 vaccination could be deferred for up to six months if a person very recently tested COVID-19 positive. ATAGI also wrote that individuals with mental health disorders would also be eligible for medical exemption from vaccination against COVID-19. Intriguingly, neither of the factors apply to the 20-time Major champion for Australian Open.

For what it's worth, it can be safely assumed that the Serb cited reasonable grounds given that the decision was ultimately approved by independent experts appointed by the Victorian government.

Novak Djokovic is eyeing a record 10th Australian Open title this year. He will be joined by arch-rival Rafael Nadal in Melbourne, who reached Australia recently and is on par with the Serb on 20 major tournament title wins.

The Spaniard recently tested COVID-19 positive, putting his Australian Open participation in jeopardy, but the doubts were put to rest after he was seen preparing ahead of the tournament on Tuesday. Roger Federer, on the other hand, decided to skip the tournament as he continues to recover from knee surgery.