Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic 'may Be On Next Plane Home', Says PM Scott Morrison

Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open has once again become doubtful. Victorian state government officials have refused to support Djokovic's visa application leaving the player stuck at the airport after arriving in the country to play in the Australian Open. While the World No. 1 tennis player has travelled to Australia on a vaccine exemption, there seems to be an issue with the visa he and his team have submitted.

Acting Sports Minister Jaala Pulford confirmed that the state government was not supporting Djokovic's visa application to compete in the Australian Open.

"The Federal Government has asked if we will support Novak Djokovic's visa application to enter Australia. We will not be providing Novak Djokovic with individual visa application support to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam. We've always been clear on two points: visa approvals are a matter for the Federal Government, and medical exemptions are a matter for doctors," Pulford said.

PM Morrison says Djokovic can be 'on the next plane home'

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, too, confirmed that there will be no special permission for Djokovic to play the Australian Open and that the player would be "on the next plane home" if his evidence for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption to play at the Australian Open is not satisfactory.

There should be no special rules for Novak Djokovic at all, none whatsoever. "He has to - because if he's not vaccinated- must provide acceptable proof that he cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and to be able to access the same travel arrangements, as fully vaccinated travellers." PM Scott Morrison told reporters.

(Image: AP)