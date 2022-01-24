Australian Open 2022: Tennis Legend Lambasts Move To Ban 'Where Is Peng Shuai' T-shirt

Retired tennis star Martina Navratilova has lambasted Tennis Australia, the organisers of the Australian Open, for their decision to ban T-shirts in support of missing Chinese player Peng Shuai. On Friday, at the first Grand Slam of the year, security staff at the event asked spectators trying to enter the grounds to remove their T-shirts which had the slogan "Where is Peng Shuai?". With the Chinese former tennis player's whereabouts and well-being still uncertain, TA and Victoria Police confiscated a banner and t-shirts of two fans. The officials cited that political statements and banners are not allowed under the national tennis governing body’s ticketing terms and conditions, while they later went on to state that Peng Shuai’s safety is still a major concern for them.

Peng Shuai's mysterious disappearance

It is worth mentioning Peng Shuai is a Chinese professional tennis player. She was ranked world number 1 doubles player by the Women's Tennis Association, becoming the first Chinese tennis player to achieve that ranking. In November last year, the Chinese tennis star had posted a video on Weibo post in which she accused the former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of alleged sexual assault.

However, the video was later deleted by the Communist government. Since then, she has not been seen in public. However, in December last year, Shuai told a Singapore newspaper that she never said she wrote of having been sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of having sexually assaulted her. She has since re-appeared, but many remain concerned about her wellbeing.

Peng Shuai's situation is a concern for Tennis Australia

While tennis superstars Naomi Osaka and Nick Kygrios have expressed their concerns about Peng Shuai and her disappearance in the Australian Open, the organizers of the tournament have also termed Peng Shuai a primary concern. As reported by The Age, a TA spokesman said, "Under our ticket conditions of entry, we don’t allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political. Peng Shuai’s safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community to seek more clarity on her situation and will do everything we can to ensure her wellbeing".

Image: AP